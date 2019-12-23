ST. JOHN — A 108-acre subdivision east of the Gates of St. John received unanimous approval from the Town Council during its final meeting of the year Thursday.
The new subdivision is separate from the existing Gates of St. John and will have a different homeowner's association, said Tim Kuiper, lawyer for developer John Lotton.
The parcel is just a portion of a larger, 217-acre development, which is composed of 600 homes. The build-out of the entire project is expected to take anywhere from four to five years, according to meeting minutes from the October study session.
The development was presented to the town's Plan Commission in mid-July, when Kuiper announced the developer might seek to rezone the 108 acres on the east side of Cline Avenue between 109th Avenue and U.S. 231.
Although the Plan Commission voted 4-2 to send an unfavorable recommendation for the rezoning to the Town Council after hearing from 20 residents, council OK'd the rezoning 3-2, with Mark Barenie and Gerald Swets voting no.
The rezoning changed the planned unit development (PUD) from R-1 to R-2 — increasing the density from 2.3 units per acre to 3.2 homes per acre.
After the rezoning was approved, Kuiper presented the plan to the commission for primary plat approval in October. However, members of the commission agreed to table the development pending the completion of a traffic study.
In November, Kuiper returned to seek approval for the plat. Kuiper told commission members a traffic study had been completed and the revised plat included 11,200-square-foot lots and removed the park.
However, the development was deferred for two weeks, allowing commission members more time to review the traffic study and the revised plat.
When the commission reconvened two weeks later, the stalemate continued as Panczuk abstained from voting on the matter.
Kuiper said Panczuk's decision to abstain is a ministerial act, given the development meets all of the technical requirements of the town's subdivision ordinance.
His abstention later turned into a no, telling Kuiper and fellow plan commission members while the plat met technical criteria outlined in the town's subdivision control ordinance, it fell short on section 11 of the design standards of a PUD.
"Our design standards call again for plan unit development (that) is intended to encourage original and imaginative subdivision design, which preserves the natural amenities of the site and provides for the general welfare of the town," he previously said. "I think the PUD does not meet that standard, and that's that's my opinion."
The subdivision was again considered at the Dec. 4 meeting, where the commission voted to unanimously approve the development.
Panczuk and Flores said they were disappointed to see the park removed from the development. Flores acknowledged while he understands the developer doesn't have to provide space for one, it would have been a nice addition to the neighborhood.
While Panczuk said he still didn't believe the project met standards outlined in the town's subdivision control ordinance, he said the ordinance conflicts with state statue, namely Indiana Code 36-7-4-702, which says town ordinances should have specific standards for primary plat approval.
Panczuk said the ordinance does not have specific standards and it's something town officials should look to update.
"That section 11 (of the town's subdivision control ordinance) is vague and ambiguous," Panczuk said. "So if we voted no, based on that, they could challenge us and there is case law that was brought to me that shows that the ruling would not be in our favor. Ultimately that's the issue here, we have to approve it — there's no other choice. They meet all the technical criteria."
The commission voted to approve the plan 5-0.