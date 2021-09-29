After nearly a decade of oversight, Gary schools regain local control of special education services

GARY — Gary Community School Corp. has regained local control of its special education services after nearly a decade of oversight from the Indiana Department of Education.
At a Distressed Unit Appeals Board meeting Monday, school corporation manager Paige McNulty said Gary schools will take back control after eight years of special conditions from the state to help meet state and federal special education regulations. According to a news release following the meeting, the IDOE sent a letter last week saying the district met all requirements “thanks to the hard work of teachers, administrators and families.”
“This is a milestone, not a finish line, and we have much more work to do, but I’m proud of our team’s achievement and what it means for our students,” McNulty said in the release.
Since the 2012 fiscal year, the district has been operating under “special conditions” from the IDOE to ensure students are evaluated and placed in the least restrictive environment. MGT Consulting has helped the district improve the quality of special education services, the release said.
“There is a lot of talk these days about equity; well, this is what equity looks like, when all students get what they need,” McNulty said. “We are laser-focused on improving academic outcomes, and ensuring all students get appropriately evaluated and receive the services they deserve is a key step forward in our ongoing work to advance student learning.”
Approximately 15% of Gary students identified as having a disability in the 2020-21 school year, the release said, citing data from IDOE.
McNulty also shared the latest progress report regarding The Path Forward during Monday’s meeting. She spoke of the creation of new Career and Technical Education pathways, such as auto mechanics and horticulture, increased training opportunities for school-based staff and families and a 21% decrease in findings on state and federal audits from 2016-18 to 2018-20.
“Over the last few years, we have made tremendous progress in stabilizing our budget, and the next mountain for us to climb is academics,” McNulty said. “While we have much more to accomplish, today’s announcement is an encouraging reminder of the gains we are making.”