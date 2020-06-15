After the protesting, what's next for the Region?

"When it comes to things like (a) chokehold and using batons and things to put up against people's necks to choke them, I don't care what color it is. It should not be allowed. It should be outlawed, period," Jackson said. "It's just flat out wrong. There are ways to subdue people that don't require you putting their life in jeopardy."

Jackson added it should be mandatory for officers to wear body cameras.

"Those cameras should be on when they (are) answering calls, and if they are not on, they should have a course of action if they don't have them on," she said. "They not only protect the officer, but it also protects the individual that they're encountering."

Additional measures, such as an independent review board and cultural awareness classes, should be implemented, Jackson said.

"We have to work to get the community to trust the police officers, and the police officers have to work to get the community to trust them," Jackson said. "It's a two-way street."

Change, she said, should begin at the local level.