MERRILLVILLE — The replacement of the 101st Avenue bridge could bring some temporary inconveniences for drivers, but town officials are confident it will be worth it.
The bridge over Interstate 65 will be closed from Monday until early August, said Adam Parkhouse, media relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Northwest District.
The current two-lane bridge will be replaced with a four-lane structure, and the wider bridge will improve the traffic flow in that area, Town Manager Bruce Spires said.
The bridge replacement combined with future improvements planned for Mississippi Street also could help attract new development in the town’s southern end, Spires said.
The future Mississippi Street work involves widening the road from 93rd Avenue to 101st. Bid letting for that project could take place in 2020, Spires said.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit agrees the improved access the two projects will bring should help with economic development in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads and surrounding areas.
The town for years has been pursuing the 101st Avenue bridge replacement, and Pettit is “extremely excited” it is coming to fruition.
“It’s overdue,” he said.
INDOT last year awarded a contract to Superior Construction for multiple bridge projects, including the work planned for 101st Avenue.
The cost of replacing the 101st Avenue structure with a four-lane bridge is about $3.1 million, and Merrillville is contributing more than $600,000 toward the construction. The town’s portion will be paid with tax increment financing district dollars, Spires said.
Detour signs will be posted during the bridge replacement project. Parkhouse said the detour will use Mississippi Street, 93rd Avenue and Broadway (Ind. 53) to travel around the construction area.
Although the bridge will reopen in early August, work associated with the project is expected to continue until November, Spires said.