Air quality alert extended for Region into Friday

Groups including children and adults with medical conditions living in the Region were advised to continue taking precautions Friday, as an air quality alert issued Thursday was extended into the next day.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced an Air Quality Action Day for Friday in several areas throughout the state, meaning high ozone levels are expected throughout Friday.

Air quality alerts were in effect Thursday for Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area, local National Weather Service offices reported.

In Indiana, the alert, called an Air Quality Action Day, also extended into St. Joseph and Elkart.

The Thursday alerts marked the fourth time the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency declared an Air Pollution Action Day for the Chicago area in 2020, NWS said.

IDEM identified children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions as groups most sensitive to poor air quality. Officials advised such people to avoid prolonged activity outdoors and any activities that lead to ozone formation.

Activities for sensitive groups to avoid included refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid, IDEM said.