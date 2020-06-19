Air quality warning issued for Region, surrounding areas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Certain groups were advised to avoid strenuous physical work outdoors Friday as high ozone levels persisted throughout the Region and surrounding areas, officials said.

An Air Quality Action Day and similar alerts were in effect for Northwest Indiana, the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area, and several counties in Michigan, a statement from the National Weather Service showed.

The alerts were in effect until midnight Region time Friday for Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, and until 8 p.m. eastern time Friday for Michigan.

Sensitive groups including children, the elderly and people with heart or lung diseases were advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exertion while the alerts were in effect.

Air Quality Action Days are days when ground-level ozone pollution, or fine particulate matter, could build to unhealthy levels in the outdoor air, IDEM said. Fine particulate matter included microscopic dust, soot, liquid droplets and smoke particles.

Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties.