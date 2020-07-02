Air quality warnings to last into evening for Region, Chicago area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials advised certain groups to take health precautions Thursday due to high ozone levels expected throughout the Region and surrounding areas.

Air quality alerts were in effect for Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area throughout Thursday evening, local National Weather Service offices reported.

In Indiana, the alert, called an Air Quality Action Day, also extended into St. Joseph and Elkart counties.

The Thursday alerts marked the fourth time the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency declared an Air Pollution Action Day for the Chicago area in 2020, NWS said.

Sensitive groups include children and adults with pulmonary or respiratory diseases such as asthma. NWS said such people should avoid lengthy, strenuous activity outdoors and activities that lead to ozone formation while the alerts were in effect.

Activities for sensitive groups to avoid included refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid.