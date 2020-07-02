Air quality warnings to last into evening for Region, Chicago area

Officials advised certain groups to take health precautions Thursday due to high ozone levels expected throughout the Region and surrounding areas.
Air quality alerts were in effect for Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area throughout Thursday evening, local National Weather Service offices reported.
In Indiana, the alert, called an Air Quality Action Day, also extended into St. Joseph and Elkart counties.
The Thursday alerts marked the fourth time the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency declared an Air Pollution Action Day for the Chicago area in 2020, NWS said.
Sensitive groups include children and adults with pulmonary or respiratory diseases such as asthma. NWS said such people should avoid lengthy, strenuous activity outdoors and activities that lead to ozone formation while the alerts were in effect.
Activities for sensitive groups to avoid included refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid.
Air Quality Action Days are days when ground-level ozone pollution, or fine particulate matter, could build to unhealthy levels in the outdoor air, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said. Fine particulate matter included microscopic dust, soot, liquid droplets and smoke particles.
Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties.
Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high.
Residents are encouraged to take the following actions:
• Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
• Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
• Avoid refueling vehicles or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment
• Turn off engines when idling for more than 30 seconds
• Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
IDEM examines weather patterns and current ozone readings to make daily air quality forecasts. To learn more about ozone or sign up for air quality forecasts, visit www.SmogWatch.IN.gov.
