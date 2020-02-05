1 airlifted after crash, 2 others sent to hospital

HOBART — One person was airlifted following a crash that sent two others to the hospital, police said.

Police responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 73rd Avenue and Grand Boulevard in Hobart, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

Officers found two injured people inside a Chevrolet Equinox and one person injured inside a Chevrolet Suburban.

The passenger in the Equinox was airlifted to a Chicago trauma center, and the driver in the Equinox was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The driver in the Suburban was also transported by ambulance for medical care. All three people are Hobart residents, police said.

The Lake County Reconstruction Team was called to the scene and assisted with the crash investigation.

The Equinox was traveling north on Grand Boulevard approaching the intersection of 73rd Avenue and Grand Boulevard when the driver allegedly disregarded the stop sign and continued driving north, preliminary statements from witnesses said.

The Equinox then collided head-on with the Suburban in the intersection, Gonzales said.