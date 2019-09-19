SCHERERVILLE — Protecting communities isn't an easy task.
First responders often risk their lives to help others when they need it most.
Albert's Diamond Jewelers has long recognized the sacrifices made by police, firefighters and paramedics.
The business recently continued its tradition of honoring first responders by hosting its annual Hometown Hero Awards.
Fourteen local police officers and six area firefighters were celebrated during the event, which Albert's has hosted for more than 30 years.
All award winners received certificates to commemorate the honor. Albert's gave each police officer a Citizen Thin Blue Line watch. Firefighters received Citizen Thin Red Line timepieces.
Each of the honorees were selected by the chiefs of their departments.
Those recognized included:
Capt. Jon Gettemans, Schererville Fire Department
Officer Samuel Jacobs and Cpl. David Rybicki, St. John Police Department
Capt. Michael Andree Jr., Griffith Fire Department
Firefighter and engineer Lucas Groszewski, Munster Fire Department
Cpl. Jonathan Sickles and Officer Darrell Shaffer, Dyer Police Department
Chief Jesse Becerra, East Chicago Fire Department
Officer Coty Mansfield, Lake County Police Department
Detective Sgt. Norman Isaacs, Crown Point Police Department
Detective Isaac Washington Jr. , East Chicago Police Department
EMT-1 Michael Kearney, Hammond Fire Department
Master Sgt. Richard Ray, Hammond Police Department
Firefighter Anthony Flynn, Crown Point Fire Department
Patrolman Mario Kloc, Merrillville Police Department
Officer Scott Savich, Schererville Police Department
Officer Raymond Borchert Jr., Lake County Police Department
Officer Taronda Ferguson, Lake County Police Department
Sgt. Paul Sines, Griffith Police Department
Sgt. Daniel Croyle, Munster Police Department