SCHERERVILLE — Protecting communities isn't an easy task.

First responders often risk their lives to help others when they need it most.

Albert's Diamond Jewelers has long recognized the sacrifices made by police, firefighters and paramedics.

The business recently continued its tradition of honoring first responders by hosting its annual Hometown Hero Awards.

Fourteen local police officers and six area firefighters were celebrated during the event, which Albert's has hosted for more than 30 years.

All award winners received certificates to commemorate the honor. Albert's gave each police officer a Citizen Thin Blue Line watch. Firefighters received Citizen Thin Red Line timepieces.

Each of the honorees were selected by the chiefs of their departments.

Those recognized included:

Capt. Jon Gettemans, Schererville Fire Department

Officer Samuel Jacobs and Cpl. David Rybicki, St. John Police Department

Capt. Michael Andree Jr., Griffith Fire Department

Firefighter and engineer Lucas Groszewski, Munster Fire Department

Cpl. Jonathan Sickles and Officer Darrell Shaffer, Dyer Police Department

Chief Jesse Becerra, East Chicago Fire Department

Officer Coty Mansfield, Lake County Police Department

Detective  Sgt. Norman Isaacs, Crown Point Police Department

Detective Isaac Washington Jr. , East Chicago Police Department

EMT-1 Michael Kearney, Hammond Fire Department

Master Sgt. Richard Ray, Hammond Police Department

Firefighter Anthony Flynn, Crown Point Fire Department

Patrolman Mario Kloc, Merrillville Police Department

Officer Scott Savich, Schererville Police Department

Officer Raymond Borchert Jr., Lake County Police Department

Officer Taronda Ferguson, Lake County Police Department

Sgt. Paul Sines, Griffith Police Department

Sgt. Daniel Croyle, Munster Police Department

