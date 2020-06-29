Albert's Diamond Jewelers closing Southlake Mall location

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albert's Diamond Jewelers, one of the Region's premier jewelry stores, is closing its location at the Southlake Mall in Hobart.

Albert's main store at the intersection of Main Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville between the Highland Grove and Shops on Main shopping centers will remain open. The long-running family-owned jewelry store chain, which was founded in East Chicago in 1905, opened an outpost in the super-regional Southlake Mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in 2012.

The lease at the mall will soon be up and the two sides couldn't reach an agreement, Albert's President Josh Halpern said.

"Our lease is up," he said. "We were renegotiating to extend our lease when COVID-19 hit, and we decided to close this store and reevaluate other opportunities."

Halpern said the decision was not related to the recent string of fights at the mall, the second largest in Indiana after Castleton Square Mall in northeast Indianapolis.