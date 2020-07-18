Aliens, mermaids and turtles: Sand sculpture competition brings out creative ideas to Dunes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Where can you go to see an alien/mermaid, a monkey in space and an elephant’s behind? If you were along the shores of Indiana Dunes State Park Saturday, you could have seen all those and more in the annual Indiana Dunes sand sculpting contest.

More than 20 individuals and teams of family members and friends entered the 23rd annual contest, sponsored by Friends of Indiana Dunes. Some entries followed the 2020 theme of outer space, while others let their imaginations, shovels and buckets run wild.

Ashley Murphy, of Chesterton, and Marie Angotti worked together on a rocket ship, despite losing their water bottle.

“The ship was going to the moon and is on its way home,” Murphy said.

“I grew up in Miller. I grew up in the sand,” Angotti said of her reason for entering the contest.

Using a weeding tool for trenches, Murphy said, “I’m a hairdresser, so that’s kinda creative.”

Both women agreed that contestants need knee pads if they’re going make it through the sand.