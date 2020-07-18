Aliens, mermaids and turtles: Sand sculpture competition brings out creative ideas to Dunes

CHESTERTON — Where can you go to see an alien/mermaid, a monkey in space and an elephant’s behind? If you were along the shores of Indiana Dunes State Park Saturday, you could have seen all those and more in the annual Indiana Dunes sand sculpting contest.
More than 20 individuals and teams of family members and friends entered the 23rd annual contest, sponsored by Friends of Indiana Dunes. Some entries followed the 2020 theme of outer space, while others let their imaginations, shovels and buckets run wild.
Ashley Murphy, of Chesterton, and Marie Angotti worked together on a rocket ship, despite losing their water bottle.
“The ship was going to the moon and is on its way home,” Murphy said.
“I grew up in Miller. I grew up in the sand,” Angotti said of her reason for entering the contest.
Using a weeding tool for trenches, Murphy said, “I’m a hairdresser, so that’s kinda creative.”
Both women agreed that contestants need knee pads if they’re going make it through the sand.
Cathy Sams, of Highland, designed her creation after TV’s "Third Rock From the Sun," with a giant sun and three smaller planets. Unlike the two previous contestants whose water bottle broke, Sams brought a new pesticide sprayer for shooting water.
“It definitely helps from keeping the creation dry,” Sams said.
Working by himself, Alvin Mendoza, of Chesterton, created a space monkey and an image of the earth with this message: “That’s the way the world goes ‘round.”
“This is just for fun,” Mendoza said. “I want to have a good time. It’s a nice, hot day.”
The toughest part to the contest, Mendoza noted, is sand erosion and dealing with the elements. Along with the heat, it was a windy afternoon.
“Sand is very delicate,” he said. “It’s been a learning experience.”
The contest drew participants visiting from Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, South Carolina and various parts of Indiana. Dave and Jill Koch, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, started working on an upright rocket ship. After that craft collapsed, the couple finished with a large turtle.
“Nothing else was working,” Jill Koch said after heat and winds knocked over the spaceship.
The turtle “grew” to more than 12 feet in length. “It ended up pretty large,” Jill said.
Vanessa Roman, of Chicago, built a sand castle for sharks — plastic miniature sharks, along with one penguin.
“I like the simplicity,” said Roman, who used sticks for a bridge to the castle. “We Chicagoans love our bridges.”
The contest drew 21 entries, said Marie Laudeman, an interpretive naturalist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Laudeman said the contest takes advantage of “all the beautiful sand around us. This is a great recreational opportunity for families to get out into this beauty.”
Friends of Indiana Dunes provided gifts for all participants and prizes for winning entries. Angel Gochee-Goins, president of the Friends board, praised the contest as a “family-friendly event. It gets people out and there’s a lot of hands-on activities for kids.”
Gochee-Goins added that the contest is keeping with the Friends of Indiana Dunes mission “to enhance the visitors’ experience at the dunes.”
Meanwhile, Charlotte Demsich, 8, and her sister Abigail, 10, of Chesterton, and their friend, Kallissa McLendon, 10, of Rock Hill, S.C., were busy recreating the solar system.
“We’re still trying to fit it all in,” Charlotte said. “This is our first time here, and we wanted to be creative and take part in the competition.”
The girls also wanted to be as accurate as possible. Thanks to online research by Andrea Demsich, Charlotte’s mom, the girls learned of an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The girls used rocks for asteroids.
Zac Demsich, 6, Charlotte’s brother, worked with his mom on a tower with a dragon. While Zac created a dragon, his mother was assigned to build a human to slay the dragon.
“This whole thing was Charlotte’s idea,” Andrea Demsich said. “She saw something about this contest and she wanted to join in.”
The Eddy Heil family, from Celestine in south-central Indiana, spent much of the morning working on an elephant’s butt. Some of the children also created a frog in a pond.
“This is our first time entering the contest,” Heil said. “It’s just something to do with the family.”
Leandro Garcia, 13, of Chicago, worked with six friends on a lake and sand castle. “I love making sand castles,” said Garcia, in charge of the project.
Coming from Morristown, east of Indianapolis, were Addison, Aiden and Jessa Decker and Lillee Barr. Their project was a star.
“This is the best sculpture we’ve made today,” said Barr, 8, whose other efforts included a hole in the sand.
Scout King, 8, of Colfax, south of Lafayette used her imagination to create a half alien, half mermaid. The creation had the head of an alien, taken from "Toy Story," and the torso and tail of a mermaid.
“I tried to get a lot of sand,” King said, “to build it up, so it wouldn’t dry up.”
Cousins Abby Sularski, of Valparaiso, and Oliver Czupryna of LaPorte, both 8, worked together on an astronaut taking a picture of the sun.
“He wanted to do an astronaut and I wanted to do the sun, so we decided on both,” said Sularski, a student at St. Paul Catholic School.
