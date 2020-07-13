All Lake County schools to open for in-person learning this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All Lake County public school districts will begin their school year in a traditional manner this fall and on their scheduled start dates.

Superintendents for 16 Lake County districts and the Northwest Indiana Special Education Cooperative signed on to a letter Monday saying their schools will reopen for face-to-face instruction.

The letter comes as districts across Northwest Indiana have begun revealing plans to bring students back to in-person instruction following remote learning last fall prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We believe that students learn best when they are in the school setting," the Lake County letter reads. "Further, the socialization aspects of school are critical in a student's life."

The superintendents acknowledge that social distancing will likely not be met at all times of a student's education. Therefore, all Lake County schools will require that students and staff have masks on their person at all times.

The leaders say students and staff should be prepared to wear masks anytime they are in close proximity with others, such as in hallways or when riding buses; when interacting with others face to face and in times where social distancing is not possible.