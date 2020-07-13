All Lake County schools to open for in-person learning this fall

All Lake County public school districts will begin their school year in a traditional manner this fall and on their scheduled start dates.
Superintendents for 16 Lake County districts and the Northwest Indiana Special Education Cooperative signed on to a letter Monday saying their schools will reopen for face-to-face instruction.
The letter comes as districts across Northwest Indiana have begun revealing plans to bring students back to in-person instruction following remote learning last fall prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We believe that students learn best when they are in the school setting," the Lake County letter reads. "Further, the socialization aspects of school are critical in a student's life."
The superintendents acknowledge that social distancing will likely not be met at all times of a student's education. Therefore, all Lake County schools will require that students and staff have masks on their person at all times.
The leaders say students and staff should be prepared to wear masks anytime they are in close proximity with others, such as in hallways or when riding buses; when interacting with others face to face and in times where social distancing is not possible.
Students may be allowed to remove masks when students are seated at their desks and facing in the same direction.
"Please note that the well-being of our students and staff is of the highest priority," the letter reads. "We want our students in school and believe this plan makes that a reality."
The Superintendents of Lake County Schools have come together & released this message on the upcoming school year. The "Return to Learn" for Lake County Students can be found here: https://t.co/LnE3tUuXLn #schk12 #15K #schstrong pic.twitter.com/CGkh9J1WX3— School City of Hammond (@SCHK12) July 13, 2020
The Lake County superintendents have been working collaboratively to develop plans specific to their districts using the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Indiana Department of Health, the Indiana Department of Education and the Lake County Health Department.
All districts named in the letter are committing to implement enhanced cleaning procedures with greater frequency, identify separate in-school clinic spaces for student exhibiting coronavirus symptoms and restrict visitors to school buildings.
The Lake County school leaders say they will also discontinue perfect attendance rewards, adjust lunch schedules to maximize social distancing and prohibit the shared use of school water fountains.
School athletics can resume with limitations in July; state sets guidance for practice, contact sports
Students and staff must be fever free for 72 hours without the use of medication before returning to school if exhibiting signs of illness.
Lake County schools will operate with direction from the Lake County Health Department if coronavirus cases are confirmed in their district.
Several Lake County districts, such as Crown Point Community School Corp., Griffith Public Schools and Lake Central School Corp., have revealed plans specific to their schools.
Some districts will offer opportunities for distancing learning for families who may not feel comfortable yet sending their students to school in a more traditional environment.
Crown Point shared its fall school reopening plan. Here's what classes could look like when students return
Other Lake County districts have plans to share more specific details for school reopening this week.
The Lake County announcement comes the same day the Metropolitan School District of Washington Township in Indianapolis shared plans to open only to virtual, at-home education this fall.
Lake County districts signed on to the Monday letter include:
- Crown Point Community Schools
- Gary Community School Corp.
- Griffith Public Schools
- Hanover Community School Corp.
- Lake Central School Corp.
- Lake Ridge New Tech Schools
- Lake Station Community Schools
- Merrillville Community Schools
- Northwest Indiana Special Education Cooperative
- River Forest Community School Corp.
- School City of East Chicago
- School City of Hammond
- School City of Hobart
- School City of Whiting
- School Town of Highland
- School Town of Munster
- Tri-Creek School Corp.
Read the full letter here:
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!