All lanes reopen on Interstate 65 after an earlier crash, INDOT says

All lanes are now reopen on Interstate 65 in Lake County after an earlier crash, The Indiana Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
The closure was located just north of the Kankakee River in Lake County at mile marker 237.
According to a Tweet from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post, a helicopter was dispatched for the patients. In an email, Sgt. Glen Fifield told The Times there is someone pinned in a car that they are having trouble extricating.
Traffic is being diverted at Ind. 2 and Ind. 10. Drivers should use U.S. 231, Ind. 55 or U.S. 41 as alternative routes.