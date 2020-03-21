All state parks to remain open, but Indiana DNR to shut down some facilities

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Saturday what facilities will face shutdowns and which will remain open.

All Indiana DNR properties including state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas will be open and entrance fees have been temporarily suspended amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Campgrounds, cabins, inns and state park inn restaurants that serve carryout meals only will also remain open.

In addition, facilities managed by the DNR will be open, including facilities at Brookville, J.E. Roush, Salamonie, Mississinewa, Cecil M. Harden, Cagles Mill, Patoka and Monroe lakes, including campgrounds, wildlife areas and boat ramps.

Public facilities managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at or below the dams at these lakes, such as tailwater areas and observation mounds, are closed.

Fees will be waved for anyone who cancels or reschedules at cabins, inns or campgrounds through April 30, the DNR said.

There will be restricted public access at property offices, which will remain open, and additional contact information will be provided at the main entrance.