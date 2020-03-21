All state parks to remain open, but Indiana DNR to shut down some facilities

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced Saturday what facilities will face shutdowns and which will remain open.
All Indiana DNR properties including state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas will be open and entrance fees have been temporarily suspended amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Campgrounds, cabins, inns and state park inn restaurants that serve carryout meals only will also remain open.
In addition, facilities managed by the DNR will be open, including facilities at Brookville, J.E. Roush, Salamonie, Mississinewa, Cecil M. Harden, Cagles Mill, Patoka and Monroe lakes, including campgrounds, wildlife areas and boat ramps.
Public facilities managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at or below the dams at these lakes, such as tailwater areas and observation mounds, are closed.
Fees will be waved for anyone who cancels or reschedules at cabins, inns or campgrounds through April 30, the DNR said.
There will be restricted public access at property offices, which will remain open, and additional contact information will be provided at the main entrance.
Nature centers, historic buildings, visitor centers, forest education centers, recreation buildings and enclosed picnic areas will be closed until further notice.
In addition, state park inns’ pools and the aquatic center at Abe Martin Lodge have also been shut down.
Though the park remains open, the exhibit gallery at Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center also are closed. But the interpretive center restrooms and information desk are still open.
The DNR also said group camps, youth tent and rally tent areas have been shut down through April 30 and any groups with reservations have been contacted and customers will receive refunds.
The DNR Customer Service Center in downtown Indianapolis is also closed to the public.
Outdoor interpretive events will continue and will follow the Indiana State Department of Health guidance for gatherings.
The DNR Customer Service Center staff can be contacted with questions at 317-232-4200 or 877-463-6367.