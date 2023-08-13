As an Ogden Dunes homeowner residing along Lake Michigan, I share many of the thoughts expressed by Susan MiHalo in her recent opinion piece ("Wonders of walking the beach enhanced by public ownership", Aug. 6). I stroll along the beach in awe of its natural wonders and beauty and it also brings me pleasure to see families and individuals enjoying our public beaches as well.

Thus, I wholeheartedly support the Public Trust Doctrine, the legal principle establishing that natural resources such as shorelines are preserved for public use and which the government is responsible for protecting and maintaining.

I take issue with the suggestion that “some argue about who owns what, what is causing erosion and sand starvation and whether protection measures should be allowed … ”

There is little debate about what has principally caused the loss of our shoreline. In 1966, the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor was built with massive breakwaters extending into the lake. This breakwater has blocked the natural flow of sand from east to west and has resulted in accumulation of millions of cubic yards of sand to our east. This sand would have replenished our beaches on a continuing basis and would have protected homeowners, town property and public accessways from the ravages of high lake levels.

This calamity was predicted by the Army Corps of Engineers before the port was constructed and nothing was done by government to address it. That was a true violation of the Public Trust Doctrine and seminal event leading to our current situation. All attempts by Ogden Dunes to get government agencies to mitigate this problem through beach nourishment have failed. Sand replenishment is expensive and beyond the means of our town.

In a 2019 report, the economic activity generated by the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor amounted to over $1.2 billion of state and local taxes annually. The steel mills, the Ports of Indiana, and the state of Indiana which have profited immensely from the Burns Harbor Port as well as the Army Corps of Engineers, should fix the problem they created.

Allan Halline, Ogden Dunes