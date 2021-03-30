Allegations man opened fire on family are 'stories,' defense says as trial opens

Galloway, who also is facing three murder charges in two separate cases, has not been charged in Baker's homicide.

Galloway's murder cases include a Nov. 12, 2016, shooting that killed Jonquell Golida, 23, of Gary, and wounded Timothy Fryerson in Gary and the Oct. 13, 2016, double homicide of Zantrell Collins and Koreena Ramos, both 18, as they sat in a car outside a convenience store in the 700 block of East 49th Avenue in Gary.

Prosecutors elected to go to trial first on Galloway's attempted murder and escape cases.

Massa said Baker had known Galloway for about 10 years before the shooting in September 2019.

"It started with a knock on the door, in the middle of the night," Massa said.

Baker answered his front door and saw Galloway, who asked to use a phone and said he needed money for gas, Massa alleged.

Baker went to retrieve a phone and as he returned, Galloway gave Baker a "funny look," pointed a black handgun at Baker's chest and demanded all of Baker's money, she said.

Baker began pushing Galloway out the front door, and one of Baker's relatives became involved in the scuffle, Massa said.