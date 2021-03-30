Allegations man opened fire on family are 'stories,' defense says as trial opens

CROWN POINT — Lake Criminal Court jurors will determine this week whether a man attempted to murder four people in Gary in 2019 while wearing a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet in a separate case.
William D. Galloway Jr., 28, of Gary, is standing trial in connection with a shooting Sept. 18, 2019, in the 1100 block of Bigger Street.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Judith Massa told jurors in opening statements the evidence would show Galloway shot a woman four times, attempted to shoot her son and fired a gun through a window at another woman and her then-6-year-old child.
The case is about a family's "nightmare of violence," she said.
Defense attorney John Cantrell told jurors Massa and Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke would not be able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
"They're going to sell you a story line that doesn't fit the facts," he said.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell last year granted prosecutors' request to show the jury statements made by Sean Baker, 23, of Gary, one of the four victims in the September 2019 shooting.
Baker was fatally shot Oct. 30, 2019, in the 7000 block of East Fifth Avenue in Gary. Prosecutors successfully argued Baker's statement should be shown to the jury, because Galloway likely played a role in Baker's homicide.
Galloway, who also is facing three murder charges in two separate cases, has not been charged in Baker's homicide.
Galloway's murder cases include a Nov. 12, 2016, shooting that killed Jonquell Golida, 23, of Gary, and wounded Timothy Fryerson in Gary and the Oct. 13, 2016, double homicide of Zantrell Collins and Koreena Ramos, both 18, as they sat in a car outside a convenience store in the 700 block of East 49th Avenue in Gary.
Prosecutors elected to go to trial first on Galloway's attempted murder and escape cases.
Massa said Baker had known Galloway for about 10 years before the shooting in September 2019.
"It started with a knock on the door, in the middle of the night," Massa said.
Baker answered his front door and saw Galloway, who asked to use a phone and said he needed money for gas, Massa alleged.
Baker went to retrieve a phone and as he returned, Galloway gave Baker a "funny look," pointed a black handgun at Baker's chest and demanded all of Baker's money, she said.
Baker began pushing Galloway out the front door, and one of Baker's relatives became involved in the scuffle, Massa said.
When Galloway pointed a gun at Baker's relative, Baker ran for a knife and Galloway fired at the relative, she said.
The relative suffered a lacerated spleen and perforated intestines as a result of the shooting, Massa said.
Baker told police Galloway fled. Police later found Galloway's GPS-equipped ankle bracelet, which he had been required to wear while on bond in the Golida murder case, had been cut off and tossed in bushes, Massa said.