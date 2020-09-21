Alleged crack cocaine dealer deserves more prison time for role in uncharged homicide, feds say

Harris began using crack cocaine at age 18, suffers from asthma, has been shot in the hand and stabbed in the arm, and was badly injured in a 2015 drug-related beating, records state.

After pleading guilty, Harris refused to testify against several co-defendants at their trial in March, Maksimovich wrote.

Harris is seeking a minimum sentence under federal sentencing guidelines, which includes a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment for the drug conspiracy and a consecutive five years on the firearm conviction. Harris also is seeking a term of five years of supervised release. The convictions carry the possibility of a life sentence.

The U.S. attorney's office recommended a sentence at the low end of the guideline range, which was promised in Harris' plea agreement. Harris is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Harris was a leader and organizer of the drug conspiracy, which was headed up by co-defendant Antonio Walton.

Walton, 43, was convicted after a trial in March. His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 17 before Judge Philip Simon. In total, 17 defendants have pleaded guilty in the case, two were convicted at trial, one was acquitted and one is still awaiting trial.