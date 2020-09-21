 Skip to main content
Alleged crack cocaine dealer deserves more prison time for role in uncharged homicide, feds say
Courts
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors say they plan to present evidence showing a 41-year-old man scheduled to be sentenced this week for drug and gun crimes also played a role in the shooting death of a homeless man in 2016 in Gary.

Yahtzee Harris, of Gary, has not been charged in the homicide of Lydell "Kitchen" McLaurin, 57, who was shot 13 times early Nov. 5, 2016.

McLaurin's body was found later that morning in debris between an abandoned house and garage in the 500 block of West 39th Avenue in Gary's Glen Park section.

Authorities have not determined who shot McLaurin, but witnesses told investigators Harris ordered McLaurin held at a Glen Park home because his co-defendants suspected McLaurin was working with police, U.S. District Court records show.

Harris pleaded guilty in July 2019 to conspiring to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

He admitted in a plea agreement to participating in a family-based conspiracy to sell crack cocaine out of homes in the 3900 and 4000 blocks of Monroe and Jackson street, court records show.

Harris' attorney, John Maksimovich, wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Harris disputes being an organizer or leader of the drug conspiracy.

Harris began using crack cocaine at age 18, suffers from asthma, has been shot in the hand and stabbed in the arm, and was badly injured in a 2015 drug-related beating, records state.

After pleading guilty, Harris refused to testify against several co-defendants at their trial in March, Maksimovich wrote.

Harris is seeking a minimum sentence under federal sentencing guidelines, which includes a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment for the drug conspiracy and a consecutive five years on the firearm conviction. Harris also is seeking a term of five years of supervised release. The convictions carry the possibility of a life sentence. 

The U.S. attorney's office recommended a sentence at the low end of the guideline range, which was promised in Harris' plea agreement. Harris is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Harris was a leader and organizer of the drug conspiracy, which was headed up by co-defendant Antonio Walton.

Walton, 43, was convicted after a trial in March. His sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 17 before Judge Philip Simon. In total, 17 defendants have pleaded guilty in the case, two were convicted at trial, one was acquitted and one is still awaiting trial.

The government alleges Walton ordered McLaurin's killing, and Harris "played a role in orchestrating it."

Harris acted as an enforcer for the drug ring, and once ordered a co-defendant to strip naked, put on a woman's bra and panties, and walk home in them down Jackson Street for coming up $40 short in drug sales proceeds, records state.

McLaurin and several others were arrested Oct. 17, 2016, at a drug house on Massachusetts Street, records say.

The group bailed McLaurin out of jail, but over the next few weeks, "the dominoes began to fall quickly" as authorities executed search warrants, seized drugs and guns, and made more arrests, federal prosecutors wrote.

In a phone call, Walton and a co-defendant discussed their suspicion that McLaurin was working with police, records allege.

The night before McLaurin was shot, Harris stopped McLaurin as he walked by a home in Glen Park, prosecutors wrote. McLaurin was given crack cocaine to smoke and held at the home at gunpoint to make sure he didn't leave, records allege. 

"Harris accused Kitchen of being a snitch, which Kitchen denied," prosecutors wrote. "Ultimately, Harris was heard making a call and mentioning he had Kitchen. Kitchen was then led to the alley out back."

McLaurin was shot 13 times, but no one called police about the gunfire, records state. A bullet traveled through a neighbor's bedroom, but it didn't hit anyone.

McLaurin's body was found later that morning. 

Today in history: Sept. 21

