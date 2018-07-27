An allegedly high-ranking member of the Glen Park Affiliates street gang in Gary is facing charges of felony possession of a firearm.
Michael “Mike G” Dion Smith was denied bond Friday because he is considered a “danger to society,” according to a news release from Gary police.
In April, members of the Multi-Agency Gang Unit stopped Smith at 36th Place and Georgia Street in Gary when they found a Ruger 9 mm pistol inside his car, police said. Smith was arrested on probable cause for 48 hours before being released.
An active warrant was issued after lab results showed Smith’s DNA on the firearm, police said.
Gary police and the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team executed a search warrant Monday in Lake Station in an attempt to locate Smith. He turned himself in to federal authorities Tuesday.