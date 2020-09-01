Alleged gunman challenges evidence in Portage murder case

A trial in the case was set for Feb. 1 with a status hearing on Nov. 17.

Thompson and two other teens allegedly shot 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo and stole $80 from her after picking her up about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.

After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, police said they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage.

The then-15-year-old charged, who had initially connected with Saucedo on Facebook and who was driving the car, said he heard a gunshot in the backseat and turned to see that then-16-year-old Thompson had shot the woman, police said.

Also present and charged is Jonathan Brown, now 18, police say.

After the shooting, the trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, and the 15-year-old said he helped remove Saucedo's body from the car and remained outside while the other two juveniles dragged her "lifeless body" into the school.

They then reportedly went to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat.