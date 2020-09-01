Alleged gunman challenges evidence in Portage murder case

VALPARAISO — The attorney for a 17-year-old from Gary charged with shooting and killing a Portage woman told the court Tuesday morning that there is conflicting evidence over who had the gun.
The glimpse into the defense came as Shaun Thompson appeared in court via a videoconferencing system from the county jail on a request by prosecutors to enhance his sentence if convicted on charges of murder or robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Defense attorney James Woods objected to the timing of the sentencing enhancement, saying the case has already been pending for nearly a year.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan said the case had not yet been set for trial by the time of the filing and she knew of no time restrictions.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer rejected the challenge and allowed the filing of the enhancement.
If Thompson is found guilty on any of the charges he faces, the jury would be brought back to decide whether the enhancement applies, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Monday.
The enhancement, if approved, would apply to only one count and would add five to 20 years to Thompson's sentence, Germann said.
Thompson is facing 45 to 65 years on the murder charge, and 10 to 30 years on the robbery charge.
A trial in the case was set for Feb. 1 with a status hearing on Nov. 17.
Thompson and two other teens allegedly shot 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo and stole $80 from her after picking her up about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.
After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, police said they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage.
The then-15-year-old charged, who had initially connected with Saucedo on Facebook and who was driving the car, said he heard a gunshot in the backseat and turned to see that then-16-year-old Thompson had shot the woman, police said.
Also present and charged is Jonathan Brown, now 18, police say.
After the shooting, the trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, and the 15-year-old said he helped remove Saucedo's body from the car and remained outside while the other two juveniles dragged her "lifeless body" into the school.
They then reportedly went to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat.
Negotiations are reportedly underway on a proposed resolution involving Brown, his attorney said in June.
A hearing on whether to waive the now-16-year-old defendant to adult court is set for Sept. 30. The Times is not identifying the boy unless his case is waived to adult court.
