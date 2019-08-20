CROWN POINT — While allegedly holding a 16-year-old Crown Point girl against her will in Arkansas, a 22-year-old St. John man forced her to have her hair dyed black so she wouldn't be recognized after an Amber Alert was issued, court records said.
The suspect, Alexander Curry-Fishtorn, was apprehended over the weekend in Arkansas after police issued an Amber Alert for the 16-year-old girl on Saturday and located her safely on Sunday.
Curry-Fishtorn is facing a total of 21 charges: four counts of kidnapping; five counts of criminal confinement; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury; two counts of domestic battery; six counts of stalking; two counts of invasion of privacy; and intimidation, according to the Lake County prosecutor's office.
In a probable cause affidavit released by the prosecutor's office Tuesday, the girl, Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon, told police she met Curry-Fishtorn at a Marine recruitment event in January. At the event, she said Curry-Fishtorn asked for everyone's Snapchat information and the two began communicating online.
In about a week, the teen said they entered into a relationship. Eddlemon said he appeared to be a good person at first, but things got worse in the relationship as time went on.
However, around March, Curry-Fishtorn allegedly began to be controlling, becoming “abnormally angry,” if he noticed the teen was wearing shorts or makeup. He would “blow up” over small things and made up rules that included forbidding the teen from wearing shorts, wearing makeup and demanding she could not talk with any other males, including coworkers.
Curry-Fishtorn would allegedly threaten to “shoot her family if she didn't follow the rules,” the affidavit said. He also told her he had a gun and “threatened that if police ever got involved, he'd just fire off at them for as long as he could.”
In addition, Eddlemon told police the man would look through her phone, going through her photos and text conversations. She said Curry-Fishtorn told her “if she ever cheated or left him, he would beat her to death.”
On May 20, Eddlemon's mother obtained a protective order against Curry-Fishtorn on behalf of her daughter. Two days later, Curry-Fishtorn received the notice.
On July 1, Curry-Fishtorn was charged with two counts of stalking, intimidation and invasion of privacy for violating the protective order. He was arrested on July 16 and posted bond the next day. His initial hearing was July 31 and another hearing was set for Sept. 20, according to the affidavit.
County fair stalking
Eddlemon went on to tell police that between Aug. 2 and Aug. 11, she saw Curry-Fishtorn stalking her at the Lake County Fair in Crown Point. The first time, she was watching her two friends go on a ride when she recognized him standing nearby in a black hat, glasses and a hoodie as a disguise.
She later told police her heart sank as soon as she saw him because “she knew he'd be upset and was going to hurt her.”
He allegedly grabbed her by the arm, saying they needed to talk, and then grabbed her by the hair in front of bystanders. Reflecting on the incident, Eddlemon told police later she thought it was crazy no one did anything to help her as the man took her behind the ride and angrily told her “she wasn't following the rules.”
He began allegedly hitting her and then put his hands around her neck, pulling out the pocket knife so she could see it. Eddlemon told police he hit her in the head so hard she felt she might have gotten a concussion. There were also scratches on her arm from how hard he grabbed her, according to the affidavit.
The second time, the teen was walking through the fair with a friend when Curry-Fishtorn approached her, yelling at her about her outfit.
Alleged kidnapping
On Friday night, Eddlemon told police she got off work and drove a friend to her home in Crown Point. On the drive back, she said her car died, and as she began walking back to her friends house she saw headlights flying down the street toward her so fast she thought the vehicle was going to hit her.
The vehicle stopped in front of her and she saw Curry-Fishtorn jump out of the car and grab her by the arm, saying, “We gotta go.” The man allegedly then picked the teen up over his shoulder and she began hitting his back. He then put her in the vehicle, locking the doors shut.
Eddlemon looked in his back seat and saw he had “packed his whole life into the car,” realizing he planned it. He told the girl, “I have a gun, don't try anything,” the affidavit said.
He drove them through downtown Crown Point and then through Schererville to the highway. Eddlemon said Curry-Fishtorn told her he planned to keep her until she turned 18, because he believed that's when the charges against him would be dropped, the affidavit said.
He drove the teen to a home in Malvern, Arkansas, where a friend of Curry-Fishtorn's lived. During the car ride, Eddlemon told police she was afraid and cried, thinking of her parents and her younger siblings who look up to her. “She kept hoping they'd get pulled over and she'd get to go home,” the affidavit stated.
The man who lived in the Arkansas residence told police he and Curry-Fishtorn became friends at the School of Infantry in Camp Pendleton between March and May 2019. He said Curry-Fishtorn told him on the phone about the protective order and claimed Curry-Fishtorn initially said the girl was 18. The man told Curry-Fishtorn the couple could stay at his house and “hide out” for a few days.
Eddlemon alleged Curry-Fishtorn's friend suggested the two get married so “she would belong to Curry-Fishtorn.” She said during this time she was vocal about not wanting to marry him. During this time, she said she was also afraid because of the firearms she saw at the man's Arkansas house.
The man told police he researched whether Curry-Fishtorn and Eddlemon could get married in Arkansas, but told Curry-Fishtorn there was no way this could happen without parental consent.
During this time, Eddlemon said Curry-Fishtorn told her not to “try anything,” and that he would take care of her, the affidavit stated.
While the girl was in Arkansas, they stopped at Wal-Mart to get hair dye. Curry-Fishtorn allegedly paid his friend's sister $10 to dye the girl's hair black so she wouldn't be recognized.
The friend told police Curry-Fishtorn planned to go to North or South Dakota and get a job on an oil rig at a company that didn't do background checks. Curry-Fishtorn also mentioned his family had a rental house in Florida.
As police interviewed the girl, she told officers, “she was really fearful because she didn't want her family to die and felt like her entire family was in danger.” She said she remembers Curry-Fishtorn telling her, “this is only going to get worse if you make me angry,” the affidavit stated.
Curry-Fishtorn's sister said she saw him with his belongings packed in his car Friday but he told her he was going to visit a friend.
She also told police he has been violent with her and their mother before, saying he once cocked a gun at his mother. She also said he allegedly had other “inappropriate” relationships with young girls. He allegedly told his sister if the September court hearing didn't go well, he and the teen had a suicide pact.
Eddlemon said there was no such pact, but said Curry-Fishtorn said he'd kill her and himself if she left him. She said he would put a gun to her head then to his, going back and forth with the idea, the affidavit stated.
Curry-Fishtorn's first court hearing has not yet been set. He is still being held in Arkansas and it is unknown when he will be extradited, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more.
