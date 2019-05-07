CHESTERTON — The Democratic nominee for the 3rd District Town Council seat is Robert Allison, according to unofficial results.
The 57-year-old steelworker won with 505 votes against incumbent Dane Lafata's 453 votes.
The first-time candidate has been a member of the Chesterton Fire Department for 25 years and is a member of the United Steelworkers Local 1014.
Allison, who could not be reached for comment at press time, previously told the Times his top priority is economic development and the revitalization of the downtown.
Lafata, 39, served on the Town Council for the last three years, the town's redevelopment commission the last two years and the tax abatement committee the last six years.
He runs a small business that prepares income tax returns and does bookkeeping and payroll. He also does information technology consulting.
Previously, he has served as treasurer of Liberty Rec. Baseball and Softball and the Chesterton Wrestling Club.
“I still have six months on my term. I look forward to continue doing what I set out to do and spending time with my family, ” he said. “Either way, I feel like I won.”
No Republican ran for that party's nomination, though the party can put directly on the ballot by June 30. The general election is Nov 5.