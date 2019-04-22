SOUTH HAVEN — Almost 300 tons of decades-old debris may be part of the cause of the flooding plaguing unincorporated South Haven in Porter County.
Mike Novotney, Porter County engineer, told The Times that bricks and concrete found could be related to the initial construction.
"I can imagine some of it was dumped over the years," Novotney said.
"The only thing that I can really think of, unless there's giant floods that are pulling this stuff into the storm sewer, which given the size might have pushed some of this stuff through a little bit, this stuff was going into the pipe as it was being constructed."
The debris was found inside of the Old South Haven sewers while the system was being examined with cameras in preparation for the county's overhaul of the storm sewer infrastructure.
Commissioner Jeff Good, R-Center, said he was shocked when he heard the state of the sewers.
"When we saw the debris from the first phase, we were like, 'oh my gosh, is the rest of the place like this?' " he said.
This, the flooding and the sinkholes caused by the poorly laid and aging original pipe made South Haven a prime choice for an infrastructure improvement project.
"I mean you'd go out there one day, right next to a side walk where kids are playing, thump, (a hole would start to appear)," Good said. "Now it wasn't so big it was going to China, but it's full of concrete; someone could get hurt."
The commissioner hopes the project can be a proof to residents that the county is capable of fixing infrastructure issues and build public confidence.
Infrastructure due for re-do
"(The flooding in) South Haven has been the butt of many jokes for many years up north. And then you have people in the south wondering why we're spending so much money to fix something up here. Our feeling is, if you take the lowest common denominator and you raise it, all ships rise along with it." he said.
"If we can make the worst part of our county (infrastructure better), we should celebrate any advance from that."
Progress is being made on the storm sewer project in the South Haven community as installation of new sewers on Governor Road and an area between Baltimore and Acadia roads finished earlier this month. Around the same time, a new sewer installation between Baltimore and LaHonda Drive began.
The installations will be followed by new sidewalks, curbs and repaving of roads. Some of the sidewalks on Governor were being installed this week. The new walkways and roads will help improve drainage into the new storm sewers preventing floods, according to Novotney.
Novotney said Governor's sewers were one of the first parts of the project to get attention due to the heavy flooding the road experiences.
"Residents will tell you it's 'Lake Governor' or the 'Governor River,' " he said.
Brian Groene, a 10-year resident of South Haven and community organizer, said he's heard of people moving around in boats after a particularly bad rain.
"Governor is the big one. Whenever there's a heavy rain, there's only a couple inlets for water down the entire stretch," he said. "It had nowhere to go to."
Other parts of the project include relining most of the other pipes with new plastic pipe, expanding detention ponds and further efforts to improve water flow away from the subdivision into streams lakes or rivers.
Unforseen and unknown
These are all part of what Novotney calls phase one of the project, which was scheduled to complete next spring but may spill over into the fall due to unforeseen circumstances.
Some of the old pipes are laid on soft soil, which will cause them to move around, requiring the county to reinforce them.
There also were several unknown and unmarked utilities including three water mains neither the county nor the water company knew about, as they were never marked on the old maps provided by the developers decades ago. These unexpected occurrences stem from flaws in the original developer's plan and, in turn, also may increase the entire project's cost above the $17 million estimate.
"This is a case study of everything you shouldn't do when building a subdivision of really any size, let alone the size of South Haven," Novotney said.
Groene said he's been supportive of the county's work and appreciates the efforts so far, as he believes nobody has been listening to residents for some time.
The South Haven residents organized a community group centered on keeping tabs on the development as well as for bringing residents together for events and holidays. County officials, including Novotney, have showed up to give updates at their monthly meetings.
"The county is doing a fabulous job, communicating with everybody ... and being transparent with what they are doing and everything that is happening," he said.