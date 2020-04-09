You are the owner of this article.
American Community Bank launches coronavirus relief programs
American Community Bank launches coronavirus relief programs

American Community Bank

American Community Bank's main branch on Hohman Avenue in Munster.  

 Joseph S. Pete

American Community Bank has introduced two new programs to help support local communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programs include the Coronavirus Hardship Relief Program, which was created to "help residential mortgage customers needing relief options due to temporary reduced income." It started on March 25.

According to a press release from American Community Bank, the program "has resulted in relief for $2.9 million worth of loans to many local loan customers."

The Paycheck Protection Program, which began on Friday, April 3, is targeted toward helping small businesses address "payroll needs despite temporary reduced income."

So far, American Community Bank has processed around $12 million in aid, which was distributed to 82 local businesses, helping 1,271 local employees keep their jobs.

“We are proud to stand behind our Northwest Indiana business community. There are many benefits to choosing a local bank, but it’s not always easy to see them," said Mike Mellon, bank president. "However, at times like this, we can demonstrate a true and tangible benefit to our local communities. It’s an impact that’s now easier to quantify, but more importantly, it’s an impact that you can genuinely feel when you talk to people.”

The bank has five full-services branches in the Region in Schererville, Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond and Munster.

For more information, call the bank's lending center at 219-365-6700 or visit its website at www.acbanker.com.

