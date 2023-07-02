Entrepreneurship is a beacon of innovation across the globe. The United States is no stranger to the profound and culture-transforming effects that exceptional entrepreneurship imparts, affecting not only individuals but also society at large. From the tech giants of Silicon Valley to the quaint mom-and-pop shops on Main Street, we've seen striking examples. The entrepreneurial spirit thrives, persistently enhancing the lives of those who have access to the new services and products created by these entrepreneurs.

What differentiates the United States from other nations is undeniably its dedication to nurturing a unique regulatory environment. Here, businesses enjoy almost absolute autonomy to open and close as they please and make pivotal business decisions without the impediment of cumbersome regulations. This freedom enables businesses not just to innovate with new products but also to implement smaller business decisions that can substantially influence their overall profitability and workforce culture.

Regulation isn't the sole arena in which the United States excels when it comes to business. We must not forget that America has become an entrepreneurial powerhouse, where entrepreneurship isn't merely nurtured but actively encouraged. The American dream of rising from poverty to achieve success is within reach for entrepreneurs, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status.

Travel to any college campus in the United States or explore any community. Wherever you go, you'll find programs enabling budding entrepreneurs to collaborate with successful, experienced ones, who can help them secure the resources and capital needed to launch their business. Access to resources such as funding and business acumen allows entrepreneurs to morph mere ideas into thriving businesses. This holds true for both newly formed and established businesses. Even ideas that have already found footing continue to require resources like expertise and capital to grow further. The United States presents minimal obstacles to entrepreneurs, regardless of their business's age or current success level, allowing them to access capital and scale their operations.

In many parts of the world, entrepreneurs unfortunately grapple with burdensome bureaucratic red tape that stifles their ability to prosper. Regulators restrict the services that can be offered and oversee even minor business decisions — sometimes as trivial as hiring and firing employees. For instance, France has imposed significant barriers on entrepreneurs by not recognizing a business's right to easily terminate an employee. French businesses must endure a considerable waiting period, even when they're struggling, before they can dismiss an employee. And even then, they must justify the dismissal, whether it's due to the employee's conduct, fit for the company, or the company's economic hardship.

The United States has a rich history with entrepreneurs. Over the past century, U.S. entrepreneurs have revolutionized not only their own country but the world as well. Consider Apple, one of the world's largest companies. Apple wasn't the outcome of a wealthy or famous individual with millions to market their brand. Born in a California garage, they transformed the phone market, put groundbreaking devices in the hands of over half of all Americans, revolutionized the computer market with some of the best computers available, and they may even pioneer successors to phones and computers: virtual reality.

None of this could be possible without a free and open market, a framework that encourages competition, innovation and entrepreneurial ventures. The United States provides one of the finest such markets globally. In this setting, businesses can operate with a degree of freedom that fosters creativity, allows for risk-taking and cultivates the ambition necessary to drive economic growth.

Indeed, the U.S. market is grueling and unforgiving. Success is not guaranteed. Failure is a real and common possibility. Yet, despite its harsh nature, the U.S. market is remarkably accessible. It does not favor a particular group or class and is open to all who are willing to take on its challenges. Entrepreneurs, regardless of their background, can enter the marketplace with a sound idea and a solid plan. The free market in the U.S. is a level playing field where everyone gets a fair shot at success. The path to triumph might not be easy, but the opportunity to travel it is available to all.

Our nation's history brims with tales of legendary entrepreneurs who started from nothing to create products and services that shaped society. Stories of immigrants who departed their homeland with only a few dollars to their name, yet transformed industries and the America we know today. This was all achievable thanks to the concerted efforts of the people and institutions in the United States, enabling these entrepreneurs to conduct business as they see fit. Certainly, barriers still exist today that need to be surmounted to achieve a truly free market offering even greater opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds. Those changes will come in due time. But we can confidently say today if you want to start a business in America, you can.