Amid second shutdown, Calumet City looks to support local businesses

CALUMET CITY — Like a lot of restaurant owners, Dorian Menchaca has had a rough seven months since the pandemic set in.

Menchaca has had to lay off half his staff at Don Pedro's Mexican Bar and Grill on Torrence Avenue. And a lucrative side business as a caterer "got completely wiped out," he said.

"We were catering multiple times a week with Fortune 500 companies downtown," Menchaca said. "No longer are companies putting 100 and 200 employees together."

Gone too is the demand for his second-floor banquet area, which used to be booked solid every weekend.

But during the initial shutdown, Menchaca found time to do some long-planned renovations. He signed up for delivery with Door Dash and Uber Eats, and even set up a makeshift drive-thru.

Those innovations, plus the support of a loyal customer base for a restaurant that turns 30 in February, have kept Don Pedro going.

Then came last week's bad news: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, citing worsening COVID-19 numbers, ordered a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants in Region 10, covering suburban Cook County.

"This next shutdown is like a punch to the gut," Menchaca said.