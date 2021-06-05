Andrean High School class of 2021 sent off to 'unite our fractured world'

MERRILLVILLE — On Friday night, just over 90 graduates were handed diplomas for their hard work and success over the past four years at Andrean High School's 58th annual commencement.

There were smiles, cheers and joy as the graduates were inducted into the alumni association and commended for their achievements and adaptations as students during a pandemic.

Valedictorian Erica Lick, who will be attending Purdue University to study biomedical engineering, told her fellow graduates that they are all dynamic, changing people who are different than they were four years ago and will be different still a year from now.

She reminded them that they aren't defined by their test scores or the number of likes on their social media posts. Rather, she said, people will remember the times you made them smile or came to an event to show support.

Although they didn't learn how to do taxes or how to negotiate buying a car — things she believes are important life skills — she said it's impossible to learn everything one needs to know in just four years. But they did learn hard work, the power of prayer and the fact that the show must go on.

"We're all going down different roads, but I'm glad our paths crossed here," she said to her fellow graduates.