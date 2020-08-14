Andrean quarantines 'small number of students' after confirmed case of COVID-19

No teachers or staff were asked to quarantine, Knazur said.

Students reporting to school this week were required to wear masks at all times and keep social distance, according to the letter. The school uses definitions set by its own internal protocol and the Lake County Health Department to determine appropriate distance.

Knazur described this distance as "as much space as can possibly be provided based on geography of classes." In some classrooms, that space is 4-to-5 feet between students. In others, it's 6 feet or more, the principal said.

Students asked to quarantine will continue to receive instruction virtually. No operational changes are being made at the school and all other students will return to class as scheduled Monday.

Andrean High School does not offer a remote learning option for families not yet ready to return to the classroom.

Knazur said this is because administrators focused all of their resources on providing a safe environment with prescreening and social distancing protocols in place. He said Andrean's smaller community compared to public schools and the support of the community for in-person instruction also weighed in this decision.