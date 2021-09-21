Angry crowd responds to proposed vacation home cap

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — Vacation home properties may be more difficult to rent here if a cap proposed by the City Council is approved.
The council is considering limiting the number of short-term rentals in this popular tourist destination because of complaints about noise from large parties and other disruptions from visitors.
The New Buffalo Plan Commission met Thursday to discuss the restrictions. More than 100 opponents of the measure showed up for the meeting. Some had to watch from outside because it was standing-room-only inside.
No vote was taken; the commission's recommendation must go before the City Council for a final decision.
“I desperately want a good solution to this. Some place in the middle is where we got to be,” said Planning Commission Chairman Paul Billingslea.
“You’re getting ready to put a nail in the coffin for all of the small businesses downtown,” said Karen Daughty, owner of Design Cottage Scapes of Harbor Country gift store at 112 N. Whittaker St.
Daughty said 80% of her sales are from visitors, some of whom are seasonal renters.
Others said they rely on their short-term rentals to pay their mortgages or use it for retirement income.
A moratorium on short-term rentals has been in place for over a year while the city decides how to address the issue.
If adopted, short-term rentals will be limited to the number of those homes registered with the city.
City Manager Darwin Watson said there are currently 142 registered vacation homes. More than 300 vacation homes are not registered with the city, he said.
Mayor John Humphrey and other supporters of a cap believe a more year-round economy driven by an increase in full-time residents who shop and conduct other business here is what’s best for the community.
Such an economy used to exist here decades ago, officials said.
That is no longer the case, some argued.
“The city is business owners, second home owners, short-term rental owners, restaurant and beachgoers who shop and are winery and brewery visitors. It is not just long-term residents. All of us make up this city and contribute to it in some way,” said Diane Gajos, a vacation home owner.
Jason Milovich, owner of Blue Fish Vacation Rentals, said the tourism dollars help feed the local economy into the fall. That business used to come strictly from summer traffic.
“This is our identity. Period,” he said.