Angry crowd responds to proposed vacation home cap

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — Vacation home properties may be more difficult to rent here if a cap proposed by the City Council is approved.

The council is considering limiting the number of short-term rentals in this popular tourist destination because of complaints about noise from large parties and other disruptions from visitors.

The New Buffalo Plan Commission met Thursday to discuss the restrictions. More than 100 opponents of the measure showed up for the meeting. Some had to watch from outside because it was standing-room-only inside.

No vote was taken; the commission's recommendation must go before the City Council for a final decision.

“I desperately want a good solution to this. Some place in the middle is where we got to be,” said Planning Commission Chairman Paul Billingslea.

“You’re getting ready to put a nail in the coffin for all of the small businesses downtown,” said Karen Daughty, owner of Design Cottage Scapes of Harbor Country gift store at 112 N. Whittaker St.

Daughty said 80% of her sales are from visitors, some of whom are seasonal renters.

Others said they rely on their short-term rentals to pay their mortgages or use it for retirement income.