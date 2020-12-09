Another 10 dead from COVID-19, 423 more infected in NWI, officials report

New case totals included 33,076 in Lake County, up 260 from Tuesday; 10,172 in Porter County, up 82; 5,782 in LaPorte County, up 49; 1,928 in Jasper County, up 27; and 674 in Newton County, up five.

Statewide, another 5,853 new cases were reported, pushing Indiana's total to 398,417.

New cases reported Wednesday occurred between Sunday and Tuesday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,359 cases, up 18 from Tuesday, and 23,643 tests. Lansing had 2,175, up 20, and 18,183 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Porter County Health Department listed 40 patients hospitalized and 8,725 people recovered.

Positivity rates for all tests were at 18.5% in Lake County, up from 18.1% the day before; 15.4% in Porter County, up from 14.8%; 13% in LaPorte County, no change; 18.4% in Newton County, up from 18.1%; and 18.3% in Jasper County, down from 19.3%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.