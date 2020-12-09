Another 10 dead from COVID-19, 423 more infected in NWI, officials report

Officials reported Tuesday another 10 people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, and another 423 tested positive, data showed.
New fatalities included six in Lake County, one in Porter County, one in LaPorte County and two in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among 98 added within the 24-hour reporting period across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 6,207.
New deaths reported Tuesday occurred between Nov. 6 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 781 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 507 in Lake County, 127 in Porter County, 111 in LaPorte County, 20 in Jasper County and 16 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 299 deaths as probable, down two from Tuesday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New cases added in the Region's five-county area over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected to 51,632.
New case totals included 33,076 in Lake County, up 260 from Tuesday; 10,172 in Porter County, up 82; 5,782 in LaPorte County, up 49; 1,928 in Jasper County, up 27; and 674 in Newton County, up five.
Statewide, another 5,853 new cases were reported, pushing Indiana's total to 398,417.
New cases reported Wednesday occurred between Sunday and Tuesday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,359 cases, up 18 from Tuesday, and 23,643 tests. Lansing had 2,175, up 20, and 18,183 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 40 patients hospitalized and 8,725 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests were at 18.5% in Lake County, up from 18.1% the day before; 15.4% in Porter County, up from 14.8%; 13% in LaPorte County, no change; 18.4% in Newton County, up from 18.1%; and 18.3% in Jasper County, down from 19.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
