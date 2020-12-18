Another 10 dead from COVID-19 in NWI, officials say

Officials reported Friday that 10 more Northwest Indiana residents died from COVID-19, and another 686 tested positive.
New fatalities from the respiratory disease included seven in Lake County, two in LaPorte County and one in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among 84 reported across Indiana during the 24-hour reported period, which pushed the state's count to 6,944.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 21 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 862 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 545 in Lake County, 153 in Porter County, 120 in LaPorte County, 26 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 321 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New cases added in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected in the area to 57,218.
Cases totals the Region's five-county area included 36,329 in Lake County, up 359; 11,377 in Porter County, up 175; 6,555 in LaPorte County, up 114; 2,189 in Jasper County, up 31; and 768 in Newton County, up seven.
Across Indiana, there were 5,050 new cases, pushing the state's total to 453,139.
New cases were reported between Nov. 23 and Thursday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,574 cases, up 16 from Thursday, with 25,280 tested. Lansing had 2,336 cases, up 19, with 19,713 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 29 patients hospitalized and 9,516 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 14.2% in Lake County, down from 14.5% Thursday; 10.5% in Porter County, down from 11.2%; 11.2% in LaPorte County, up from 10.9%; 15.4% in Newton County, down from 15.9%; and 15.3% in Jasper County, up from 14%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
