Another 10 dead from COVID-19 in NWI, officials say

Cases totals the Region's five-county area included 36,329 in Lake County, up 359; 11,377 in Porter County, up 175; 6,555 in LaPorte County, up 114; 2,189 in Jasper County, up 31; and 768 in Newton County, up seven.

Across Indiana, there were 5,050 new cases, pushing the state's total to 453,139.

New cases were reported between Nov. 23 and Thursday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,574 cases, up 16 from Thursday, with 25,280 tested. Lansing had 2,336 cases, up 19, with 19,713 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Porter County Health Department listed 29 patients hospitalized and 9,516 people recovered.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 14.2% in Lake County, down from 14.5% Thursday; 10.5% in Porter County, down from 11.2%; 11.2% in LaPorte County, up from 10.9%; 15.4% in Newton County, down from 15.9%; and 15.3% in Jasper County, up from 14%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.