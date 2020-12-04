Another 11 reported dead from COVID-19, plus 846 infections, in Northwest Indiana

Another 11 COVID-19 deaths and 846 additional cases were reported Friday in the five-county Northwest Indiana region.
Newly reported deaths included six in Lake County, two in Porter County, one in LaPorte County and two in Newton County, according to statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
Statewide, 84 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,832.
Northwest Indiana death totals jumped to 748 since the pandemic began.
That total included 490 in Lake County, 120 in Porter county, 106 in LaPorte County, 17 in Jasper County and 15 in Newton County.
Newly reported deaths occurred between Nov. 24 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 290 deaths as probable, up five from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Case totals included 31,027 in Lake County, up 490; 9,462 in Porter County, up 189; 5,377 in LaPorte County, up 86; 1,743 in Jasper County, up 66; and 640 in Newton County, up 15.
The Porter County Health Department listed 39 patients hospitalized, and 7,190 people recovered.
There were 8,003 new cases added throughout Indiana, pushing the state's total to 367,329. Newly reported cases occurred between Oct. 26 and Thursday.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 16.6% in Lake County, up from 16% the day before; 13.2 in Porter County, up from 12.3%; 13.4% in LaPorte County, down from 14.3%; 17.9% in Newton County, up from 15.6%; and 18.9% in Jasper County, up from 14.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 11.7% seven-day rate, up from 11.4% the day before, and 7.5% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 7.4%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 21-27.
ISDH reported 2,272,182 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,464,492 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
