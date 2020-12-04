Another 11 reported dead from COVID-19, plus 846 infections, in Northwest Indiana

The Porter County Health Department listed 39 patients hospitalized, and 7,190 people recovered.

There were 8,003 new cases added throughout Indiana, pushing the state's total to 367,329. Newly reported cases occurred between Oct. 26 and Thursday.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 16.6% in Lake County, up from 16% the day before; 13.2 in Porter County, up from 12.3%; 13.4% in LaPorte County, down from 14.3%; 17.9% in Newton County, up from 15.6%; and 18.9% in Jasper County, up from 14.2%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 11.7% seven-day rate, up from 11.4% the day before, and 7.5% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 7.4%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 21-27.

ISDH reported 2,272,182 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,464,492 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.