Another 13 reported dead from COVID in NWI in a single day, marking new high for Region

Another 13 Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19, marking a new record high increase over a 24-hour period for the Region.

New deaths from the respiratory disease in the Region included 10 in Lake County and one each in Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The fatalities were among 84 new deaths reported across Indiana. The state's count stood at 4,770 deaths.

Region death totals include 423 in Lake County, 83 in LaPorte County, 72 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and eight in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Oct. 22 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 255 deaths as probable, up five from Monday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.