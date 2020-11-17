Another 13 reported dead from COVID in NWI in a single day, marking new high for Region

Another 13 Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19, marking a new record high increase over a 24-hour period for the Region.
New deaths from the respiratory disease in the Region included 10 in Lake County and one each in Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
The fatalities were among 84 new deaths reported across Indiana. The state's count stood at 4,770 deaths.
Region death totals include 423 in Lake County, 83 in LaPorte County, 72 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and eight in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Oct. 22 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 255 deaths as probable, up five from Monday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Altogether, 699 new COVID-19 cases were added to the Region's five-county area. Counts stood at 23,588 in Lake County, up 421; 6,775 in Porter County, up 182; 3,898 in LaPorte County, up 51 ; 1,196 in Jasper County, up 33; and 476 in Newton County, up 12.
Across the border, Calumet City reported 1,800 cases, up 29 from the day before, and 19,434 tests, while Lansing reported 1,623 , up 22, and 15,150 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
There were 5,541 new Indiana cases added in the 24-hour reporting period, pushing the state's total to 262,207.
The number is not a new Indiana record for the amount of cases added in a 24-hour reporting period. Saturday's total, 8,451, is highest. The previous record, 6,654, was reported Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 72 patients hospitalized and 4,399 people recovered.
NWI positivity rates included 15.8% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 16.3% in Porter County, down from 16.4%; 12.4% in LaPorte County, up from 12.3%; 20.2% in Newton County, up from 18.7%; and 13.1% in Jasper County, down from 13.9%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 12% seven-day rate, up from 11.7%, and a 6.7% cumulative rate for all tests, no change. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 4-10.
A total of 1,969,088 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,612,076 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.
Newly reported tests were administered between Feb. 26 and Monday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
Gary Community School Corp.
Lake Central School Corp.
Merrillville Community School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
North Newton School Corp.
Portage Township Schools
Purdue University Northwest
River Forest Community School Corp.
School City of East Chicago
School Town of Highland
School Town of Munster
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Union Township School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Valparaiso University
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.