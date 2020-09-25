 Skip to main content
Another 2 die to COVID-19 in Lake County; Region adds 151 new cases
Drive-thru COVID testing, East Chicago Central HS

East Chicago,, through the Indiana Department of Health offered drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday from 9a to 6p for symptomatic people, essential workers and people living with essential workers, with results usually available in 72 hours.

 John Luke, The Times

Another two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lake County, along with 151 more cases across Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 18 more deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 3,340.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 14 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 323 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 40 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 226 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 96 more cases for a total of 10,493. Porter County had 32 more cases, bringing its total to 2,145. LaPorte County's cases increased by 18, for a total of 1,423. Jasper County's cases increased by four, for a total of 394. Newton County saw one new case, bringing its total to 173.

ISDH reported 1,195 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state's total count to 115,407. New cases were reported Thursday.

The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients currently hospitalized and 1,846 people recovered.

A total of 1,963,006 coronavirus tests had been administered in Indiana with 1,341,462 individuals tested. The state had a 5.9% cumulative positive rate and 3.9% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Sept. 12-18.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates included Newton County, 6.2%; Porter County, 5.7%; Lake County 4.5%; Newton County, 2.8%; and Jasper County, 1.7%.

ISDH reported 95,974 tested in Lake County; 29,171 in Porter County; 21,371 in LaPorte County; 5,940 in Jasper County; and 1,747 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between May 14 and Thursday.

