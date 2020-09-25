Another 2 die to COVID-19 in Lake County; Region adds 151 new cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another two COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lake County, along with 151 more cases across Northwest Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 18 more deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 3,340.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 14 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In Northwest Indiana, death totals stood at 323 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 40 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 226 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 96 more cases for a total of 10,493. Porter County had 32 more cases, bringing its total to 2,145. LaPorte County's cases increased by 18, for a total of 1,423. Jasper County's cases increased by four, for a total of 394. Newton County saw one new case, bringing its total to 173.