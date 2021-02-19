Another 2 NWI residents dead from COVID-19, health officials report

That total included 47,904 in Lake County, up 59 from the previous day; 15,936 in Porter County, up 26; 9,672 in LaPorte County, up 22; 3,112 in Jasper County, up seven; and 964 in Newton County, no change, following corrections.

A total of 1,080 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 653,245. New cases were reported Thursday.

The Porter County Health Department listed 10 patients hospitalized and 15,210 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,207 cases, up six from the previous day, and 33,596 tested. Lansing had 2,951 cases, up one, and 26,975 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.2% in Lake County, down from 5.3% the day before; 4.8% in Porter County, no change; 4.5% in LaPorte County, down from 4.8%; 1.8% in Newton County, down from 2.3%; and 4.6% in Jasper County, down from 5.1%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.