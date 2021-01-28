Another 3 die from COVID-19 in NWI, health officials report

Three additional deaths and 304 more cases of COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana were reported Thursday by state and local health officials.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties each had one new fatality, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 34 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,504.

New deaths were reported between Jan. 20 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There have been 1,162 COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic. That total includes 696 in Lake County, 244 in Porter County, 166 in LaPorte County, 35 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 375 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.