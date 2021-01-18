Another 3 NWI residents reported dead from COVID; 331 more infected

A total of 71,624 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,548 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 592,709. New cases were reported Sunday.

The Porter County Health Department listed 22 patients hospitalized and 12,825 people recovered. The health department said it would not update the number of recoveries until Tuesday, due to the holiday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,984 cases, up 14 from the previous day, and 29,539 tested. Lansing had 2,762 cases, up five, and 23,397 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 13.7% in Lake County, down from 14.7% the day before; 14% in Porter County, down from 14.7%; 15.8% in LaPorte County, up from 15.3%; 13.5% in Newton County, down from 14%; and 16% in Jasper County, down from 16.2%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

As of Tuesday, 63,505 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated and 302,609 have received the first dose, ISDH reported.