Another 3 NWI residents reported dead from COVID; 331 more infected

Three more people in Northwest Indiana have died of COVID-19 and another 331 have tested positive, statistics updated Monday showed.
New deaths in the area included two in Lake County and one in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 30 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,966.
New deaths were reported between Friday and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,087 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 668 in Lake County; 209 in Porter County; 155 in LaPorte County; 34 in Jasper County; and 21 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 374 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
New infections across the Region increased county totals to 44,495 in Lake County, up 189; 14,563 in Porter County, up 65; 8,825 in LaPorte County, up 54; 2,844 in Jasper County, up 20; and 897 in Newton County, up three.
A total of 71,624 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,548 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 592,709. New cases were reported Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 22 patients hospitalized and 12,825 people recovered. The health department said it would not update the number of recoveries until Tuesday, due to the holiday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,984 cases, up 14 from the previous day, and 29,539 tested. Lansing had 2,762 cases, up five, and 23,397 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 13.7% in Lake County, down from 14.7% the day before; 14% in Porter County, down from 14.7%; 15.8% in LaPorte County, up from 15.3%; 13.5% in Newton County, down from 14%; and 16% in Jasper County, down from 16.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
As of Tuesday, 63,505 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated and 302,609 have received the first dose, ISDH reported.
In Lake County, 15,971 have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 3,701 have been fully vaccinated; in Porter County, 6,745 have received the first dose, with 1,477 fully vaccinated; in LaPorte County, 3,330 have received the first dose, with 628 fully vaccinated; in Jasper County, 819 have received the first done and 126 have been fully vaccinated; and in Newton County 261 have received the first dose, with 24 fully vaccinated.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.