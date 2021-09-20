Another 4,500 positive COVID-19 cases reported among Hoosier students

Just under 4,500 new student COVID-19 cases were reported by the state Monday.

The latest update of the Indiana COVID-19 data report lists 4,499 new student positive cases and 210 new teacher positive cases. Another 332 positive cases were reported among school staff.

All three categories saw fewer new cases reported this week than last week.

In total, there have been 26,726 student cases reported since July. There have been 1,356 teacher positive cases and 1,986 among staff.

Statewide, nearly 45% of the cases are reported in students ages 10 to 14, with another quarter of cases among 5- to 9-year-olds, and a little more than 28% of cases reported in students ages 15 to 19.

A little more than half of teacher cases are reported among people in their 30s and 40s, and 82% of cases are reportedly from female teachers.

New cases are those reported to the Indiana Department of Health since the last weekly dashboard update.