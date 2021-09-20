 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another 4,500 positive COVID-19 cases reported among Hoosier students
alert top story urgent

Another 4,500 positive COVID-19 cases reported among Hoosier students

COVID-19 Fans

Just shy of 4,500 new COVID-19 cases among Hoosier students reported by Indiana Department of Health.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Just under 4,500 new student COVID-19 cases were reported by the state Monday. 

The latest update of the Indiana COVID-19 data report lists 4,499 new student positive cases and 210 new teacher positive cases. Another 332 positive cases were reported among school staff. 

All three categories saw fewer new cases reported this week than last week. 

In total, there have been 26,726 student cases reported since July. There have been 1,356 teacher positive cases and 1,986 among staff. 

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Statewide, nearly 45% of the cases are reported in students ages 10 to 14, with another quarter of cases among 5- to 9-year-olds, and a little more than 28% of cases reported in students ages 15 to 19.

A little more than half of teacher cases are reported among people in their 30s and 40s, and 82% of cases are reportedly from female teachers. 

New cases are those reported to the Indiana Department of Health since the last weekly dashboard update. 

Gary Community School Corp. doesn’t keep an aggregated data dashboard on its district website, but it does report data for each school to the Indiana Department of Health. According to those reports, West Side Leadership Academy has had 31 total cases, Bailly Middle School has had nine, McCullough Academy and Beveridge Elementary School each has had fewer than five total cases. 

Here’s a closer look at COVID-19 numbers in Region districts, according to the most recent data available on their dashboards:

Crown Point Community School Corp.

  • Total student cases: 158

  • Total staff cases: 19

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

School City of Hammond

  • Total student cases: 163

  • Total staff cases: 21

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

Duneland School Corp. 

  • Active cases: 12

  • Total cases: 108

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Lake Central School Corp. 

  • Total student cases: 126

  • Total staff cases: 18

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 10

Portage Township Schools

  • Active student and staff cases: 52

  • Total student and staff cases: 171

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Valparaiso Community School

  • Total positive cases: 145

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Tri-Creek School Corp. 

  • Total positive cases: 120

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 17

LaPorte Community School Corp. 

  • Total students cases: 117

  • Total staff cases: 22

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

East Porter County School Corp. 

  • Active cases: 4

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Griffith Public Schools

  • Total student cases: 72

  • Total staff cases: 13

  • Masks: Optional 

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Union Township School Corp. 

  • Total active cases: 3

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

School City of East Chicago

  • Total student cases: 51

  • Total staff cases: 10

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 17

Michigan City Area Schools

  • Total student cases: 43

  • Total staff cases: 6

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts