Another 4,500 positive COVID-19 cases reported among Hoosier students

Just under 4,500 new student COVID-19 cases were reported by the state Monday.
The latest update of the Indiana COVID-19 data report lists 4,499 new student positive cases and 210 new teacher positive cases. Another 332 positive cases were reported among school staff.
All three categories saw fewer new cases reported this week than last week.
In total, there have been 26,726 student cases reported since July. There have been 1,356 teacher positive cases and 1,986 among staff.
Statewide, nearly 45% of the cases are reported in students ages 10 to 14, with another quarter of cases among 5- to 9-year-olds, and a little more than 28% of cases reported in students ages 15 to 19.
A little more than half of teacher cases are reported among people in their 30s and 40s, and 82% of cases are reportedly from female teachers.
New cases are those reported to the Indiana Department of Health since the last weekly dashboard update.
Gary Community School Corp. doesn’t keep an aggregated data dashboard on its district website, but it does report data for each school to the Indiana Department of Health. According to those reports, West Side Leadership Academy has had 31 total cases, Bailly Middle School has had nine, McCullough Academy and Beveridge Elementary School each has had fewer than five total cases.
Here’s a closer look at COVID-19 numbers in Region districts, according to the most recent data available on their dashboards:
Total student cases: 158
Total staff cases: 19
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 18
Total student cases: 163
Total staff cases: 21
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 18
Active cases: 12
Total cases: 108
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total student cases: 126
Total staff cases: 18
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 10
Active student and staff cases: 52
Total student and staff cases: 171
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total positive cases: 145
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total positive cases: 120
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 17
Total students cases: 117
Total staff cases: 22
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 11
Active cases: 4
Masks: Optional
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total student cases: 72
Total staff cases: 13
Masks: Optional
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total active cases: 3
Masks: Optional
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total student cases: 51
Total staff cases: 10
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 17
Total student cases: 43
Total staff cases: 6
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 18