Another 4 die from COVID-19 in NWI; Indiana breaks new daily case record

Four more people were reported dead from COVID-19 in the Region on Wednesday, and for the first time, Indiana reported over 5,000 new infections over a 24-hour period.

New local deaths included one in Lake County and three in LaPorte County.

This brings the Region's tallies to 401 in Lake County, 81 in LaPorte County, 67 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

There were another 31 deaths reported statewide, bringing Indiana's total count to 4,512.

On Tuesday, COVID-19 surpassed cancer as the second-leading cause of death in Indiana, only behind heart disease, said Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.

The disease is also likely to soon dethrone heart disease as Indiana's No. 1 cause of death, Pollak said Tuesday.

State health officials listed 250 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.