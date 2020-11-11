 Skip to main content
Another 4 die from COVID-19 in NWI; Indiana breaks new daily case record
breaking top story urgent

Virus Outbreak Indiana

A medical worker pushes a cart for a customer to place a COVID-19 sample into a container at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, Friday, May 22 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

Four more people were reported dead from COVID-19 in the Region on Wednesday, and for the first time, Indiana reported over 5,000 new infections over a 24-hour period.

New local deaths included one in Lake County and three in LaPorte County.

This brings the Region's tallies to 401 in Lake County, 81 in LaPorte County, 67 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

There were another 31 deaths reported statewide, bringing Indiana's total count to 4,512.

On Tuesday, COVID-19 surpassed cancer as the second-leading cause of death in Indiana, only behind heart disease, said Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.

The disease is also likely to soon dethrone heart disease as Indiana's No. 1 cause of death, Pollak said Tuesday.

State could begin seeing record daily COVID deaths by next week, professor says

State health officials listed 250 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

New deaths were reported between Oct. 14 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 568 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 30,466 have been infected.

A total of 551 new coronavirus cases were added in the Region's five-county area. Totals include 20,300 cases in Lake County, up 492; 5,426 in Porter County, up 88; 3,333 in LaPorte County, up 68; 1,032 in Jasper County, up 16; and 375 in Newton County, up five.

Another 5,156 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indiana, pushing the state's total to 224,374. New cases were reported between Oct. 25 and Tuesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed 39 patients hospitalized and 3,631 people recovered.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 15.1% in Lake County, up from 14.4% the day before; 15.6% in Porter County, up from 15.5%; 11.9% in LaPorte County, down from 12.1%; 24.4% in Newton County, up from 22.9%; and 11.6% in Jasper County, up from 10.6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 10.3% seven-day rate, up from 9.9%, and a 6.4% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 6.3%. The positivity rates reflect Oct. 29 to Nov. 4.

A total of 1,853,700 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,307,845 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

Newly reported tests were administered between April 17 and Tuesday.

In Illinois, Calumet City had 1,612 positive cases, up 21, and 18,279 tests, while Lansing had 1,423 cases, up 25, and 14,199 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Concerned about COVID-19?

