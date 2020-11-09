 Skip to main content
Another 4 die from COVID-19 in Region; over 900 more infected
Another 4 die from COVID-19 in Region; over 900 more infected

Virus Outbreak Indiana

Christopher Ikemire prepares to test a customer at the Eastern Star Church on April 30 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

Four more people died from COVID-19 in the Region, including two in LaPorte County and one each in Lake and Porter counties.

Region death totals stood at 393 in Lake County, 75 in LaPorte County, 66 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

There were 34 more deaths reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 4,418.

State health officials list 246 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 1 and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 553 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 29,073 have been infected.

A total of 920 new coronavirus cases were added in the Region's five-county area. Totals include 19,434 cases in Lake County, 5,093 in Porter County, 3,192 in LaPorte County, 996 in Jasper County and 358 in Newton County.

Statewide there were 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's total to 214,509. New cases were reported between Saturday and Sunday.

The Porter County Health Department listed 34 patients hospitalized and 3,632 people recovered.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 13.7% in Lake County, 14.5% in Porter County, 11.1% in LaPorte County, 18.8% in Newton County and 11.2% in Jasper County.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 9.6% seven-day rate and a 6.3% cumulative rate for all tests. The positivity rates reflect Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

A total of 1,823,029 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,239,034 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

Newly reported tests were administered between Aug. 25 and Sunday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

