Another 4 die from COVID-19 in Region; over 900 more infected

Four more people died from COVID-19 in the Region, including two in LaPorte County and one each in Lake and Porter counties.

Region death totals stood at 393 in Lake County, 75 in LaPorte County, 66 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

There were 34 more deaths reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 4,418.

State health officials list 246 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 1 and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 553 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 29,073 have been infected.