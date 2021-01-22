Another 4 reported dead from COVID in NWI

Four more people in Northwest Indiana have died of COVID-19 and another 356 have tested positive, statistics updated Friday showed.
New deaths in the area included two each in Lake and LaPorte counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 49 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,267.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 22 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,112 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 680 in Lake County, 215 in Porter County, 162 in LaPorte County, 34 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 375 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
New infections across the Region increased county totals to 45,189 cases in Lake County, up 225; 14,818 in Porter County, up 81; 9,007 in LaPorte County, up 42; 2,881 in Jasper County, up six; and 907 in Newton County, up two, following ISHD's corrections to the previous day's total.
A total of 72,802 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive since the pandemic began, following corrections.
A total of 3,560 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 605,426. New cases were reported Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 20 patients hospitalized and 13,548 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,042 cases, up 14 from the previous day, and 30,147 tested. Lansing had 2,798 cases, up 14, and 23,890 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 11.4% in Lake County, down from 11.7% the day before; 10.9% in Porter County, down from 11%; 14.4% in LaPorte County, down from 15.1%; 16.5% in Newton County, up from 14.6%; and 12.2% in Jasper County, down from 13%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
As of Friday afternoon, 91,940 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 388,398 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.