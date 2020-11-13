Another 5 dead from COVID-19 in Region; Indiana adds over 5,000 cases for third straight day

Five more people were reported dead from COVID-19 Friday in the Region while Indiana saw over 5,700 new cases, marking the third day in a row the state had more than 5,000 cases reported in a 24-hour period.
New local deaths included four more in Lake County and one more in Porter county.
Fatalities in Northwest Indiana's five-county region jumped to 407 in Lake County, 82 in LaPorte County, 70 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Another 50 Hoosiers were reported dead from the disease statewide, bringing Indiana's total count to 4,613.
On Tuesday, COVID-19 surpassed cancer as the second-leading cause of death in Indiana, only behind heart disease, said Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.
The disease is also likely to soon pass heart disease as Indiana's No. 1 cause of death, Pollak said Tuesday.
State health officials listed 250 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New deaths were reported between Oct. 29 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 578 Northwest Indiana residents have died because of the disease since the pandemic began, and a total of 32,254 have been infected.
A total of 754 new coronavirus cases were added in the Region's five-county area. Totals include 21,301 cases in Lake County, up 393; 5,886 in Porter County, up 190; 3,569 in LaPorte County, up 140; 1,078 in Jasper County, up 18; and 420 in Newton County, up 13.
Another 5,708 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indiana, the second-highest number of infections reported over a single day. The state's current record is 6,581.
Additional cases pushed the state's total to 236,565. New cases were reported between Monday and Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 44 patients hospitalized and 3,631 people recovered.
Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 15.2% in Lake County, down from 15.6% the day before; 16.4% in Porter County, down from 16.5%; 11.9% in LaPorte County, up from 11.4%; 21.5% in Newton County, down from 23.4%; and 11.4% in Jasper County, up from 11.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 10.6% seven-day rate, up from 10.5%, and a 6.5% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 6.2%. The positivity rates reflect Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.
A total of 1,893,070 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,414,373 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.
Newly reported tests were administered between April 17 and Nov. 12.
In Illinois, Calumet City had 1,675 cases, up 32, and 18,802 tests, while Lansing had 1,510 cases, up 79, and 14,526 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
