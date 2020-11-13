Another 5 dead from COVID-19 in Region; Indiana adds over 5,000 cases for third straight day

Five more people were reported dead from COVID-19 Friday in the Region while Indiana saw over 5,700 new cases, marking the third day in a row the state had more than 5,000 cases reported in a 24-hour period.

New local deaths included four more in Lake County and one more in Porter county.

Fatalities in Northwest Indiana's five-county region jumped to 407 in Lake County, 82 in LaPorte County, 70 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County, according to updated statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Another 50 Hoosiers were reported dead from the disease statewide, bringing Indiana's total count to 4,613.

On Tuesday, COVID-19 surpassed cancer as the second-leading cause of death in Indiana, only behind heart disease, said Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.

The disease is also likely to soon pass heart disease as Indiana's No. 1 cause of death, Pollak said Tuesday.