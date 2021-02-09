Another 5 NWI residents reported dead from COVID-19

Five more people died from COVID-19, and another 125 tested positive across Northwest Indiana, data updated Tuesday showed.

Additional fatalities included two each in Lake and LaPorte counties and one in Porter County, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The deaths were among 67 new fatalities reported statewide, which brought Indiana's total to 11,526.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 24 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,329 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic.

That total included 818 in Lake County, 252 in Porter county, 191 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper county and 29 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 416 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.