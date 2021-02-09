Another 5 NWI residents reported dead from COVID-19

Five more people died from COVID-19, and another 125 tested positive across Northwest Indiana, data updated Tuesday showed.
Additional fatalities included two each in Lake and LaPorte counties and one in Porter County, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among 67 new fatalities reported statewide, which brought Indiana's total to 11,526.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 24 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,329 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic.
That total included 818 in Lake County, 252 in Porter county, 191 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper county and 29 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 416 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Positive case totals across Northwest Indiana included 47,264 in Lake County, up 88; 15,686 in Porter County, up 27; 9,517 in LaPorte County, up eight; 3,061 in Jasper County, up two; and 962 in Newton County, no change, following ISDH's corrections to the previous day's totals.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents who tested positive rose to 76,472, following corrections.
A total of 1,225 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 641,874. New cases were reported between Aug. 12 and Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 16 patients hospitalized and 15,004 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,171 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 32,527 tested. Lansing had 2,912 cases, up six, and 26,072 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.8% in Lake County, down from 7.2% the day before; 6.6% in Porter County, up from 6.2%; 6.5% in LaPorte County, down from 6.8%; 9.7% in Newton County, up from 8.9%; and 8% in Jasper County, down from 8.9%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Tuesday, 240,145 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 718,934 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.