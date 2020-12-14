Another 5 people reported dead from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana

The Region's five-county area added 664 more cases, pushing the total number of people infected to 54,892. New county totals included 35,098 in Lake County, up 340; 10,792 in Porter County, up 106; 6,182 in LaPorte County, up 55; 2,082 in Jasper County, up 29; and 738 in Newton County, up eight.

Across Indiana, there were 5,050 new cases, pushing the state's total to 430,401.

New cases were reported between Oct. 29 and Sunday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,494 cases, up 18 from Sunday, and 24,582 tested. Lansing had 2,276 cases, up nine, and 19,119 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Porter County Health Department listed 39 patients hospitalized and 9,516 people recovered.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 15.2% in Lake County, down from 15.5% Sunday; 12.4% in Porter County, down from 12.9%; 10.9% in LaPorte County, no change; 11.1% in Newton County, up from 9.7%; and 12.2% in Jasper County, down from 12.8%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.