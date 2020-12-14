Another 5 people reported dead from COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana

Officials reported Monday five more Northwest Indiana residents died from COVID-19, and another 538 tested positive.
New fatalities from the respiratory disease included three in Lake County and two in Porter County, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The deaths were among 35 reported across Indiana during the 24-hour reported period, which pushed the state's count to 6,530.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 28 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 833 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including 530 in Lake County, 146 in Porter County, 116 in LaPorte County, 24 in Jasper County and 17 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 310 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New cases added in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected in the area to 52,234.
The Region's five-county area added 664 more cases, pushing the total number of people infected to 54,892. New county totals included 35,098 in Lake County, up 340; 10,792 in Porter County, up 106; 6,182 in LaPorte County, up 55; 2,082 in Jasper County, up 29; and 738 in Newton County, up eight.
Across Indiana, there were 5,050 new cases, pushing the state's total to 430,401.
New cases were reported between Oct. 29 and Sunday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,494 cases, up 18 from Sunday, and 24,582 tested. Lansing had 2,276 cases, up nine, and 19,119 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 39 patients hospitalized and 9,516 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 15.2% in Lake County, down from 15.5% Sunday; 12.4% in Porter County, down from 12.9%; 10.9% in LaPorte County, no change; 11.1% in Newton County, up from 9.7%; and 12.2% in Jasper County, down from 12.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
