Another 8 reported dead in NWI, along with over 640 new infections

Eight people were reported dead in Northwest Indiana, and over 640 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the Region, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

New deaths from the disease in the Region included seven in Lake County and one in LaPorte County.

The fatalities were among 60 new deaths reported across Indiana. The state's count jumped to 4,830 deaths.

Region death totals include 430 in Lake County, 84 in LaPorte County, 72 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and eight in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 5 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 254 deaths as probable, down one from Tuesday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.