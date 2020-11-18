Another 8 reported dead in NWI, along with over 640 new infections

Eight people were reported dead in Northwest Indiana, and over 640 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the Region, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
New deaths from the disease in the Region included seven in Lake County and one in LaPorte County.
The fatalities were among 60 new deaths reported across Indiana. The state's count jumped to 4,830 deaths.
Region death totals include 430 in Lake County, 84 in LaPorte County, 72 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and eight in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 5 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 254 deaths as probable, down one from Tuesday. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Altogether, 643 new COVID-19 cases were added to the Region's five-county area. Counts stood at 23,954 in Lake County, up 365; 6,921 in Porter County, up 146; 4,001 in LaPorte County, up 103 ; 1,217 in Jasper County, up 21; and 484 in Newton County, up eight.
Across the border, Calumet City reported 1,817 cases, up 17 from the day before, and 19,725 tests, while Lansing reported 1,639, up 16, and 15,288 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
There were 6,143 new cases added statewide in the 24-hour reporting period, pushing Indiana's total to 268,222.
The Porter County Health Department listed 72 patients hospitalized and 4,399 people recovered.
NWI positivity rates included 15.8% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 16.7% in Porter County, up from 16.3%; 11.6% in LaPorte County, down from 12.4%; 20.7% in Newton County, up from 20.2%; and 13.5% in Jasper County, up from 13.1%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 12.2% seven-day rate, up from 12%, and a 6.8% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 6.7%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 5-11.
A total of 1,989,456 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,668,049 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.
Newly reported tests were administered between Aug. 16 and Tuesday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
