Another 82 COVID-19 cases reported in Northwest Indiana
Another 82 COVID-19 cases reported in Northwest Indiana

A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Northwest Indiana added no additional COVID-19 deaths, and 82 new cases Monday, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The state saw two additional deaths in total, following corrections to the previous day's total, bringing the death tally to 3,215.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 308 in Lake County, 45 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported Sunday.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 224 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.

Lake County added 50 positive cases for a total of 9,902. Porter County had 17 more cases, bringing its total to 1,950. LaPorte County saw nine new cases, for a total of 1,324.

Jasper County saw two new cases, for a total of 372. Newton County's case total increased by four, bringing its total to 159.

ISDH reported 755 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 106,540. New cases were reported Sunday.

The Porter County Health Department listed six patients hospitalized and 1,754 people recovered.

A total of 1,738,305 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.2% cumulative positive rate and a 4.9% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Sept. 1 to 7.

The Region's seven-day positive rates included Lake County, 6.2%; Porter County, 3.2%; LaPorte County, 3%; Jasper County, 2.4%; and Newton County, 1.7%.

ISDH reported 90,043 tested in Lake County, 27,201 in Porter County, 20,021 in LaPorte County, 5,563 in Jasper County and 1,612 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between July 14 and Sunday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

