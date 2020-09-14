Another 82 COVID-19 cases reported in Northwest Indiana

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Indiana added no additional COVID-19 deaths, and 82 new cases Monday, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The state saw two additional deaths in total, following corrections to the previous day's total, bringing the death tally to 3,215.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 308 in Lake County, 45 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported Sunday.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 224 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.

Lake County added 50 positive cases for a total of 9,902. Porter County had 17 more cases, bringing its total to 1,950. LaPorte County saw nine new cases, for a total of 1,324.