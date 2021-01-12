Another 9 dead from COVID, plus 321 more infected, health officials report

Another nine people in Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19 and another 321 have been infected, data updated Tuesday showed.

New deaths in the area included five in Lake County, two in LaPorte County and one each in Newton and Jasper counties, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 88 deaths were recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 8,731.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 31 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 1,065 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died from the disease since the pandemic began, including 654 in Lake County, 206 in Porter County, 152 in LaPorte County, 33 in Jasper County and 20 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 373 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.