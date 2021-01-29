Another 9 in NWI die from COVID-19, health officials report

Nine additional deaths and 275 more cases of COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana were reported Friday by state and local health officials.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties each had three new fatalities, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

An additional 46 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,549.

New deaths were reported between Jan. 14 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There have been 1,171 COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic, including 699 in Lake County, 247 in Porter County, 169 in LaPorte County, 35 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 376 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.