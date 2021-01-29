Another 9 in NWI die from COVID-19, health officials report

Nine additional deaths and 275 more cases of COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana were reported Friday by state and local health officials.
Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties each had three new fatalities, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
An additional 46 new deaths were reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 9,549.
New deaths were reported between Jan. 14 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
There have been 1,171 COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic, including 699 in Lake County, 247 in Porter County, 169 in LaPorte County, 35 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 376 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Positive case totals across Northwest Indiana included 46,196 in Lake County, up 134; 15,264 in Porter County, up 46; 9,326 in LaPorte County, up 81; 2,960 in Jasper County, up 11; and 938 in Newton County, up three.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents who tested positive rose to 74,684.
A total of 2,647 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 622,625. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 25 patients hospitalized and 14,319 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,114 cases, up eight from the previous day, and 31,149 tested. Lansing had 2,849 cases, up five, and 24,711 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 9.7% in Lake County, down from 10.3% the day before; 10.1% in Porter County, up from 10%; 12.5% in LaPorte County, up from 12%; 12.6% in Newton County, down from 13.2%; and 9.3% in Jasper County, down from 10.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Friday, 127,521 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 518,997 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.