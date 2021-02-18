 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another charge filed against appliance store owner accused of bilking customers
urgent

Another charge filed against appliance store owner accused of bilking customers

{{featured_button_text}}
erik schneider.jpg

Erik Schneider

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors have filed an additional charge alleging the owner of a now-shuttered St. John appliance store stole more than $85,000 from customers.

Erik W. Schneider, 43, is now facing one count of corrupt business influence, a level 5 felony.

The new charge is the highest-level felony Schneider now faces. If convicted, he could face a possible penalty of one to six years in prison.

Schneider also remains charged with 15 level 6 felonies and three misdemeanors in connection with allegations he accepted money from customers at Hometown Appliances but failed to deliver the items.

Schneider's attorney, Paul Stracci, told The Times last year his client is innocent of any "criminal intent," and St. John's Hometown Appliances is "simply a small, local business that ran into hard times." 

Scheider has pleaded not guilty to charges filed between October 2019 and January 2020. He hasn't entered a plea yet to the latest charge.

According to court records, Schneider was doing business under the name Hometown Appliances from Nov. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2019, when he bilked 32 customers out of a total $85,765.

Schneider often would offer a "special discount" to customers who agreed to pay cash, court records allege.

Schneider accepted payments ranging from $266 to $8,137, but he never delivered the merchandise customers believed they were buying, records state.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts