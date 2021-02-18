Another charge filed against appliance store owner accused of bilking customers

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors have filed an additional charge alleging the owner of a now-shuttered St. John appliance store stole more than $85,000 from customers.

Erik W. Schneider, 43, is now facing one count of corrupt business influence, a level 5 felony.

The new charge is the highest-level felony Schneider now faces. If convicted, he could face a possible penalty of one to six years in prison.

Schneider also remains charged with 15 level 6 felonies and three misdemeanors in connection with allegations he accepted money from customers at Hometown Appliances but failed to deliver the items.

Schneider's attorney, Paul Stracci, told The Times last year his client is innocent of any "criminal intent," and St. John's Hometown Appliances is "simply a small, local business that ran into hard times."

Scheider has pleaded not guilty to charges filed between October 2019 and January 2020. He hasn't entered a plea yet to the latest charge.

According to court records, Schneider was doing business under the name Hometown Appliances from Nov. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2019, when he bilked 32 customers out of a total $85,765.