You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Another Crown Point restaurant closes after employees test positive for COVID-19
topical alert urgent

Another Crown Point restaurant closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Fahrenheit Two Twelve

Named for the temperature at which water boils, Fahrenheit Two Twelve, 10805 Broadway, bubbles over with fine dining.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — Fahrenheit Two Twelve closed until further notice on Thursday, after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. 

In a Facebook post, the fine dining restaurant located at 10805 Broadway, said the employees didn't work while exhibiting symptoms and appeared to have been exposed to the coronavirus outside of the eatery.

"Nevertheless, the safety of our team members and guests is of utmost importance to us as we navigate this global health crisis," the post reads. "We have been consistently diligent in the use of protective wear, increased sanitation and ensuring compliance with the applicable guidelines."

When The Times tried to call the restaurant Friday evening, a reporter was met with a busy signal. 

An email to the restaurant's owner was not immediately returned. 

Crown Point restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
WATCH NOW: Lake County restaurants reopen to eager diners

According to the post, the restaurant will be closed until further notice. While closed, there will be "deep sanitation efforts," the post reads.

Additionally, all employees are required to be tested for the coronavirus before returning to the establishment.

"We cannot thank you enough for your continued support during these challenging times in all of our lives," the post reads. "We will be sure to keep you updated as we work toward re-opening. Stay well."

Earlier this week, Square Roots, a restaurant along Main Street in downtown Crown Point, announced it would be closed for 24-48 hours after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

It wasn't immediately clear when the gastropub would reopen. No one answered when a reporter called the establishment Friday, and Co-owner Kyle Ropac was not immediately available for comment. 

Ropac previously told The Times it was possible the restaurant's reopening could be delayed if it doesn't have enough staff reporting negative results within 24-48 hours.

Gallery: Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Funeral for Ryan Askew

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts