Another Crown Point restaurant closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

CROWN POINT — Fahrenheit Two Twelve closed until further notice on Thursday, after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the fine dining restaurant located at 10805 Broadway, said the employees didn't work while exhibiting symptoms and appeared to have been exposed to the coronavirus outside of the eatery.
"Nevertheless, the safety of our team members and guests is of utmost importance to us as we navigate this global health crisis," the post reads. "We have been consistently diligent in the use of protective wear, increased sanitation and ensuring compliance with the applicable guidelines."
When The Times tried to call the restaurant Friday evening, a reporter was met with a busy signal.
An email to the restaurant's owner was not immediately returned.
According to the post, the restaurant will be closed until further notice. While closed, there will be "deep sanitation efforts," the post reads.
Additionally, all employees are required to be tested for the coronavirus before returning to the establishment.
"We cannot thank you enough for your continued support during these challenging times in all of our lives," the post reads. "We will be sure to keep you updated as we work toward re-opening. Stay well."
Earlier this week, Square Roots, a restaurant along Main Street in downtown Crown Point, announced it would be closed for 24-48 hours after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
It wasn't immediately clear when the gastropub would reopen. No one answered when a reporter called the establishment Friday, and Co-owner Kyle Ropac was not immediately available for comment.
Ropac previously told The Times it was possible the restaurant's reopening could be delayed if it doesn't have enough staff reporting negative results within 24-48 hours.
