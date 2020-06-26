Another Crown Point restaurant closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Fahrenheit Two Twelve closed until further notice on Thursday, after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the fine dining restaurant located at 10805 Broadway, said the employees didn't work while exhibiting symptoms and appeared to have been exposed to the coronavirus outside of the eatery.

"Nevertheless, the safety of our team members and guests is of utmost importance to us as we navigate this global health crisis," the post reads. "We have been consistently diligent in the use of protective wear, increased sanitation and ensuring compliance with the applicable guidelines."

When The Times tried to call the restaurant Friday evening, a reporter was met with a busy signal.

An email to the restaurant's owner was not immediately returned.

According to the post, the restaurant will be closed until further notice. While closed, there will be "deep sanitation efforts," the post reads.

Additionally, all employees are required to be tested for the coronavirus before returning to the establishment.