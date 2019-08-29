HAMMOND — A former Lake County police detective fired for assaulting a woman two years ago is suing the sheriff for the loss of his law enforcement job.
Jon O. Breitweiser is seeking monetary damages of more than $75,000 from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department in litigation filed this week in U.S. District Court.
Breitweiser claims his crime, for which he remains on probation, is the result of former Sheriff John Buncich’s bullying and the job stress of being a county police officer.
The county has yet to answer the federal job discrimination complaint.
He is the second disgraced county cop in a year to blame the sheriff’s department over crimes that resulted in his termination.
The lawsuit states Breitweiser joined the county police force in 2004 and rose from patrol officer to detective.
He claims the department’s job training forced him to act aggressively against members of the public and “create situations that would cause individuals to be charged with crimes in order to reach desired quotas for the department.”
He said he began to suffer mental exhaustion from the demands of his ever-hanging job requirements.
Breitweiser claims Buncich created a hostile work environment by punishing county police officers he disliked with demotions and undesirable job assignments.
Buncich was sheriff between 1994 and 2002 and again from 2011 until his removal from office in 2017 for bribery in 2016. He is serving a 188-month sentence at a federal prison in Springfield, Missouri.
Breitweiser claims Buncich even forced him to ridicule fellow officers Buncich disliked in front of other department personnel.
He claims he suffered from depression and anxiety and was driven to abuse alcohol. He was suspended from duty, underwent psychological testing and was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and bipolar disorder through the department employee assistance program.
Breitweiser said the department failed to put him in a less stressful job position when he returned to work and Buncich ridiculed him to “suck it up and act like a man.”
He claims he was forced to resign from the department in 2014.
He was charged a year later with raping a woman Nov. 6, 2015, at his previous home in Highland. The woman told police Breitweiser punched her in the face and beat her with a stun gun during the sexual assault before she could flee the home.
Breitweiser registered a 0.30 blood-alcohol content on a breath test when he was arrested, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Breitweiser pleaded guilty in 2017 to battering the woman under a plea deal in which the other charges were dropped.
He was sentenced to two years in the Lake County Community Corrections program. He is serving an additional three years probation.
Breitweiser’s suit comes one year after former county police officer Guy Mikulich made similar claims in a federal litigation still pending in U.S. District Court.
Mikulich pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, last year in Lake Criminal Court to felonies that he was driving his squad car while intoxicated July 10, 2016, when he struck Derrick Dircks, 34, of Frankfort, Illinois, at the air show and left the scene of the accident.
Mikulich, who is serving 2½ years of home detention, complains he also struggled with mental exhaustion during his 16 years on the county police force that was well known to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, and he blames his former employer for not adequately addressing the mental health issues of its officers.